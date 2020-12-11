NBA star Chris Paul sells modern Houston mansion

About a year and a half after the Rockets traded him away, basketball star Chris Paul has wrapped up his business in Houston, selling a modern mansion on the west side of the city.

The sale price was not disclosed, but records show the All-Star point guard was itching to sell. A month after the Rockets dealt him to the Thunder, he listed the property for $8.3 million and trimmed the price three times over the next year. It was most recently offered at $7.2 million.

Paul picked up the place in April of 2018, which was a few months before he signed a $160-million extension with the Rockets that would’ve keep him in Houston for the next four years.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion sits on roughly an acre in Bayou Woods, a community found about 20 minutes away from the Rockets arena. (NearMap)

Advertisement

The estate sits on roughly an acre in Bayou Woods, a neighborhood found about 20 minutes from the Toyota Center, where the Rockets play. Clad in limestone and glass, the house is approached by a courtyard complete with olive trees and a koi pond.

Inside, 200-year-old oak beams bring a farmhouse vibe to the contemporary floor plan. A double-sided marble fireplace separates the living room and dining area, and other highlights include a library, office, game room, 750-bottle wine cellar and 2,000-square-foot movie theater installed during Paul’s stay.

Five bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the 10,000-square-foot home. Steel-framed windows and a second-story terrace take in the massive backyard with a cabana, swimming pool, spa and spacious lawn.

Paul, 35, began his career with the Charlotte Hornets before a six-year stint with the Clippers that ushered in the “Lob City” era. A 10-time All-Star, he’s led the league four times in assists and six times in steals.

Advertisement

He’ll likely be house-hunting again soon after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to the Phoenix Suns in November.

Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass Texas held the listing. Maureen Boyd represented the buyer.