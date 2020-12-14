Baseball star Asdrúbal Cabrera hangs $8.9-million price tag on Florida mansion
Major League Baseball veteran Asdrúbal Cabrera is hoping for a home run this offseason. After building a 9,300-square-foot mansion in Southwest Ranches, Fla., the slugger just listed it for sale at $8.9 million.
The two-time All-Star, who won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019, said in a release that he’s selling the home to focus on a more equestrian lifestyle.
The brand-new home was designed by Choeff Levy Fischman, a Miami-based architecture firm that has built modern showplaces for sports stars such as New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard.
Cabrera’s place covers two acres in the gated community of Landmark Ranch Estates. An 11-foot wooden door sets a dramatic tone, and inside, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms are spread across two stories.
The sleek living spaces are marked by modern finishes, high-end appliances and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. There’s an Italian-inspired kitchen, a bonus room with a wet bar and a living room with a multilevel LED chandelier.
The second-story owner’s suite, accessible by elevator or a floating wood staircase, opens to one of two decks that line the back of the home. Other amenities include a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.
The highlights continue outside, where a marble deck wraps around a swimming pool and spa. A sunken fire pit, basketball court and outdoor kitchen complete the property.
A native of Venezuela, Cabrera reached the big leagues in 2007. The 35-year-old switch-hitting slugger has played for the Cleveland Indians, Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers, cranking 199 home runs and 827 RBIs. He is currently a free agent.
Giselle Bonetti of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.
