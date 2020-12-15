Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis aims for $14.95 million outside Orlando

You won’t find many homes like Joe Lewis’ place in Florida. Spanning six acres in the Orlando suburb of Windermere, the dramatic manor is inspired by the billionaire businessman’s native country of England, and it just surfaced for sale at $14.95 million.

Lewis, who owns the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, assembled the compound in the ’80s. It’s inspired by Binfield Manor, a 1700s estate in Berkshire, England.

The Georgian-style mansion feels fit for royalty, spanning 17,000 square feet on a private peninsula overlooking Lake Bessie between the seventh and eighth holes of the famous Isleworth golf course.

A security gate and private driveway approach the home, which opens to a grand foyer designed after a room in Kedleston Hall, an aristocratic estate near Derby, England. Other British influences include a sweeping mahogany staircase, English walnut panels in the study, and ceiling molds and an antique fireplace taken from vintage homes in the United Kingdom.

The home has seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite complete with Tiffany glass that was purchased from Elton John in the ’80s.

Towering columns and manicured hedges adorn the front of the property. Out back, a massive stone patio surrounds a swimming pool and pool house.

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman and Monica Lochmandy of Isleworth Realty hold the listing.

Lewis, 83, is chairman of the investment firm Tavistock Group, through which he bought a majority share of Tottenham Hotspur in 2001. Forbes puts his net worth at $5 billion.