NBA star Blake Griffin buys a new home court in Brentwood

With all the Los Angeles real estate moves Blake Griffin is making, you’d think he’s still a Clipper. The Detroit Pistons star just bought his second Brentwood home this year right before the start of the NBA season, shelling out $5.87 million for a 1930s traditional.

If he wants to visit his other Brentwood home, all he’ll have to do is hop the fence out back. His new spot sits directly behind his other one, a modern farmhouse that he bought in the spring for $19.1 million. If he combines the two lots, the compound will exceed an acre.

His new place is the smaller of the two, covering about 5,900 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A stone pathway winds through the front yard, approaching a tan exterior marked by sets of shutters.

1 / 14 The billiards room. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 14 The living room. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 14 The dining room. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 14 The primary bedroom. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 14 The spa tub. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 14 The covered lounge. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 14 The dining terrace. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 14 The backyard. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 14 The pool. (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 14 The lawn. (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 14 The landscaping. (Noel Kleinman) 13 / 14 The 1930s home. (Noel Kleinman) 14 / 14 The entry. (Noel Kleinman)

The living spaces could use an update, but highlights include a gym, wine cellar, kitchen with Brazilian granite and billiards room with a massive stained-glass window. Upstairs, the primary suite features three closets.

Outside, the house wraps around a spacious stone terrace complete with an outdoor dining area and covered lounge with a fireplace. Down below, a tropically landscaped backyard adds a swimming pool and spa.

A native of Oklahoma, Griffin became the national college player of the year with the Sooners before being drafted first overall by the Clippers in 2009. He rose to stardom soon after, winning NBA rookie of the year in 2011 and becoming a six-time All-Star.

Jordana Leigh of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. F. Ron Smith and David Berg of the Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass represented Griffin.