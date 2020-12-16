NFL’s Randall Cobb sells Tarzana home to singer Nick Lachey

In the middle of football season, Houston Texans receiver Randall Cobb managed to make a pass in Tarzana, quietly selling his traditional-style home in an off-market deal for $5.05 million.

Records reveal the buyers were 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and his wife, model-actress Vanessa Lachey, who picked up the property through the same trust they used to buy an Encino home in 2016.

It was a short but profitable stay for Cobb; he paid $4.76 million for the 7,000-square-foot spot two years ago, The Times previously reported.

The amenity-loaded home includes a movie theater, wine cellar, gym, billiards room, swimming pool and basketball court. (NearMap)

Gated walls and hedges surround the house, which was built in 2014 and boasts Cape Cod style across two stories. Blue shutters adorn the white exterior, and inside, living spaces feature hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, paneled walls and pocketing doors.

Upstairs, the loft and primary suite — one of five bedrooms — both expand to private terraces with views of the city. Amenities also include a billiards room, movie theater, gym and wine cellar.

There’s plenty of space out back as well, as covered patios adjoin a grassy lawn, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool and spa. At the edge of the property, steps descend to a full-size basketball court.

After a standout college career at Kentucky, Cobb was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2014, and this April he signed a three-year deal with the Texans worth $27 million.

Lachey, 47, rose to stardom with the boyband 98 Degrees and has also released four solo albums. He and Vanessa Lachey, a former Miss Teen USA, married in 2011. More recently, the couple co-hosted Netflix’s “Love is Blind.”