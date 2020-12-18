Frank Sinatra’s Palm Desert getaway gets a price cut

Ol’ Blue Eyes’ Palm Desert hideaway is back up for grabs. The desert estate, which spans 7.5 acres in the rocky hills of Coachella Valley, just relisted for $4.25 million, down a quarter of a million from its last asking price.

Dubbed Villa Maggio after Frank Sinatra’s Oscar-winning role in the 1953 war drama “From Here to Eternity,” the secluded compound is perched at an elevation of 4,300 feet, providing a relatively cool escape from the desert heat below.

Sinatra helped design and build the compound in the 1970s, and though it’s been restored over the years, it still includes much of the tile and wallpaper that he chose back then. The gated estate holds three buildings: a five-bedroom main house, a three-bedroom guesthouse and a one-bedroom pool house with two saunas and a massive stone fireplace.

1 / 15 The 7.5-acre estate. (Sean Garrison) 2 / 15 The main house. (Sean Garrison) 3 / 15 The great room. (Sean Garrison) 4 / 15 The beamed ceilings. (Sean Garrison) 5 / 15 The chandelier. (Sean Garrison) 6 / 15 The family room. (Sean Garrison) 7 / 15 The kitchen. (Sean Garrison) 8 / 15 The dining room. (Sean Garrison) 9 / 15 The deck. (Sean Garrison) 10 / 15 The bedroom. (Sean Garrison) 11 / 15 The bathroom. (Sean Garrison) 12 / 15 The bar. (Sean Garrison) 13 / 15 The tennis court. (Sean Garrison) 14 / 15 The pool. (Sean Garrison) 15 / 15 The entry. (Sean Garrison)

Midcentury in style, the main house has a cabin vibe with warm wood and lots of stone in the living spaces. Dramatic beams hang over the great room, and stained-glass windows touch up a scenic dining area that expands to a covered deck with views of the rock-laden landscape below.

A similar design palette carries over into the guesthouse and pool house, and outside, amenities include a resort-style pool, lighted tennis court and helipad.

Sinatra, who died in 1998 at 82, sold more than 150 million records during his prolific music career. Hit songs by the leader of the Rat Pack, which included entertainers such as Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., included “Strangers in the Night,” “My Way” and “New York, New York.”

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the listing.