Hot Property

Home of the Week: A regal retreat with presidential ties

In Beverly Hills, an English-inspired estate boasts three acres of style. Asking price: $59.5 million.   (Jim Bartsch)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
If this English-inspired estate in Beverly Hills feels presidential, that’s because it was designed by Michael Smith, the White House decorator during the Obama administration. The leafy three-acre compound holds a 1930s home, guesthouse and sun-drenched conservatory, all set among rolling lawns and landscaping. Just because it’s dignified doesn’t mean it’s not fun; the long list of amenities includes a movie theater, billiards room, virtual golf, wet bar, wine cellar, tennis court and swimming pool.

The details

Location: 1201 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $59.5 million

Year built: 1930

Living area: 16,439 square feet, five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Two motor courts; exterior with brick and half-timbering; elegant fretwork; Georgian-style paneled library; dining room with custom murals; tile kitchen; rounded breakfast nook; spacious owner’s suite with dual closets; multiple fountains; landscaped walkways; pool house; pavilion

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $3.825 million, down 38.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Linda May, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 492-0735, and Joseph Cilic, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5498

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

