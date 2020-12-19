Hot Property: Comedian Kathy Griffin cashes out in Bel-Air

Kathy Griffin is laughing all the way to the bank in Bel-Air, where she sold her Mediterranean-style mansion on a gated hillside lot for $14.01 million.

The comedian originally sought $16 million for the estate in September before trimming the price tag down to $14.75 million a month later. It’s still $3.5 million more than she paid for the property in 2016, according to property records.

Listing photos from then and now show that Griffin was content to keep things the same during her four-year stay. Packing in eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the two-story home boasts dramatic style and expansive living spaces across 13,400 square feet.

A gated, hedge-lined driveway approaches the exterior, which features 10 front-facing balconies. In back, a 1,100-square-foot private balcony hangs off the owner’s suite, taking in sweeping mountain views and overlooking the backyard with a pavilion, outdoor lounge and 25,000-gallon infinity pool.

Inside, arched doorways and dark hardwood beams provide the Mediterranean flair. The living room boasts a trio of French doors, and the chef’s kitchen tacks on two islands. In the family room, walls of glass open to the grassy backyard.

Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan, which includes an office, billiards room, wine cellar, wet bar and movie theater. Outside, the grounds span about two-thirds of an acre.

Griffin won a pair of Emmys for her Bravo reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and her comedy albums have been nominated for multiple Grammys. The 60-year-old has released more than 20 stand-up specials dating to the 1990s, including 2019’s “A Hell of a Story.”

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. David Kramer and Kevin Anderson of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Singer sells at a deep discount

Two years and six price cuts later, Grammy-nominated singer Michael Feinstein finally sold his Los Feliz home. The dramatic Tudor Revival-style spot just traded hands for $7.33 million — a big drop from his original ambitious price tag of $26 million.

Feinstein, a singer and pianist, put the property on the market in 2018 a few months after moving east, where he bought the historic John S. Cravens estate on Pasadena’s Millionaire’s Row for $7 million.

The Los Feliz haunt has a history of its own, as it was used as a Russian consulate from 1935 into the 1950s. Feinstein bought the place for about $2.5 million in 1998, records show.

Built in 1926, the brick-clad abode is surrounded by gates, gardens and lawns. A Tudor through and through, the two-story floor plan features custom woodwork, leaded glass, parquet floors, ornate fireplaces and beamed ceilings across more than 15,000 square feet.

A formal entry hall with a sweeping staircase kicks things off. Farther in, highlights include a wood-paneled dining room, a sky-lit meditation space, a charming breakfast nook and a screening room with a bar and lounge.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite spans an entire wing with a sitting room and spa bathroom. On the lower level, there’s a media room, game room, gym, wine cellar and guest suite with a kitchen and separate entrance.

Terraces hang off the home on multiple sides, descending to a stone pathway that winds its way toward a swimming pool and spa. A dining patio and lawn with a fountain complete the half-acre estate.

Feinstein, 64, is recognized as one of the master interpreters of works by such “Great American Songbook” composers as George and Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter. The recording artist has released 28 studio albums, most recently “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” in 2014.

Brett Lawyer and Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Jon Grauman of the Agency represented the buyer.

Fender chief tunes into the market

After two decades in Hollywood Hills, Andy Mooney is ready for a change of scenery. The CEO of Fender — the guitar and amp manufacturer founded in Fullerton in the 1940s — listed his estate above the Sunset Strip for $13.5 million.

Perched on a promontory lot, the property combines two parcels for a total of nearly an acre. Buyers have two options: Keep the existing house, a humble 4,700-square-foot traditional, or raze it and erect a mansion of up to 14,565 square feet.

The location is the story here, as the scenic setting takes in views stretching from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The house wraps around an elegant courtyard, and the compound also holds a guesthouse and swimming pool surrounded by landscaping and vegetable gardens.

Built in the ’50s but updated since, the house holds four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a handful of sunny, open-concept living spaces. Black accents break up the whitewashed interior, bringing contrast to the windows, doors and checkered-tile floors in the primary suite bathroom.

The most impressive space is the formal living room with a fireplace, which sits under vaulted beamed ceilings and opens to a second-story deck overlooking the city. Other highlights include a gym and indoor-outdoor lounge lined with built-in cabinetry.

James Harris of the Agency and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills hold the listing.

Mooney joined Fender Musical Instruments Corp. as CEO in 2015. Before that, he held executive roles at Quiksilver and the Walt Disney Co., where he created the Disney Princess media franchise as chairman of Disney Consumer Products.

SoCal slugger eyes a sale

Cincinnati Reds slugger Mike Moustakas is selling an off-season spot in Malibu, listing the ocean-view condo for $1.5 million. The Southern California native spent $1.27 million on the place in 2014, records show.

Between winning a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and being named AL Comeback Player of the Year two years later, the three-time All-Star still found time to update the home, adding fresh paint and new floors to the interior.

It’s the smaller of his two homes in Malibu; in 2018, he dropped $5.67 million on a two-acre spread with a Mediterranean-style home and guesthouse. This one covers just over 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across two stories.

Inside, living spaces offer neutral tones and hardwood floors. There’s a center-island kitchen, chandelier-topped dining area and living room that opens to a backyard with a Saltillo tile patio and grassy lawn.

Two balconies hang off the second story; one in front overlooks the neighborhood, and one in back takes in views of the ocean past Pacific Coast Highway and Broad Beach.

Moustakas, 32, was a standout at Chatsworth High School before being drafted by the Royals in 2007, helping lead the team to a World Series title over the New York Mets in 2015. After a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, he signed a four-year deal with the Reds last December worth $64 million.

Tami Pardee and Amanda Subatis of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.

Former Rocket ditches Houston home

About a year and a half after the Rockets traded him away, basketball star Chris Paul has wrapped up his business in Houston, selling a modern mansion on the west side of the city.

The sale price was not disclosed, but records show the All-Star point guard was itching to sell. A month after the Rockets dealt him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he listed the property for $8.3 million and trimmed the price three times over the next year. It was most recently offered at $7.2 million.

Paul picked up the place in April 2018, a few months before he signed a $160-million extension with the Rockets that would have kept him in Houston for the next four years.

The estate sits on roughly an acre in Bayou Woods, a neighborhood about 20 minutes from the Toyota Center, where the Rockets play. Clad in limestone and glass, the house is approached by a courtyard with olive trees and a koi pond.

Inside, 200-year-old oak beams bring a farmhouse vibe to the contemporary floor plan. A double-sided marble fireplace separates the living room and dining area, and other highlights include a library, office, game room, 750-bottle wine cellar and 2,000-square-foot movie theater installed during Paul’s stay.

Five bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the 10,000-square-foot home. Steel-framed windows and a second-story terrace take in the massive backyard with a cabana, swimming pool, spa and spacious lawn.

Paul, 35, began his career with the Hornets, then based in New Orleans, before a six-year stint with the Clippers that ushered in the “Lob City” era. A 10-time All-Star, he has led the league four times in assists and six times in steals.

He’ll probably be house hunting again soon, after the Thunder traded him to the Phoenix Suns in November.

Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass Texas held the listing. Maureen Boyd represented the buyer.