Longtime Laker Derek Fisher passes Tarzana home

Tuesday was a big day for Derek Fisher. Hours after he was named the new general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks, the Lakers legend wrapped up a home sale in Tarzana, selling his Mediterranean-style estate for $2.31 million.

Fisher and his partner, Gloria Govan, were offering the San Fernando Valley spread for $2.35 million last month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The point guard oversaw some extension renovations during his stay, adding designer fixtures and an open-concept center-island kitchen. A wrought-iron staircase swirls around the two-story entry, kicking off a floor plan full of arched doorways and wide-plank wood floors.

1 / 8 The backyard. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 8 The remodeled interior. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 8 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 8 The dining room. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 8 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 8 The bathroom. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 8 The exterior. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 8 The swimming pool. (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

The home holds a total of five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a marble bathroom and balcony overlooking the backyard. At the far end of the half-acre property, a guesthouse adds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms. The two residences combine for more than 6,500 square feet.

Between the two homes, a long, landscaped backyard adds multiple lawns, dining areas and a patio with a swimming pool. Out front, a gated motor court leads to three garages.

Fisher spent the majority of his career with the Lakers, winning three consecutive titles with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from 2000 to 2002 and rejoining the team in 2007 to win two more. The 46-year-old ranks second all-time in NBA career playoff games and remains the Sparks’ coach.

Govan owns and operates the Mexican restaurant chain Gorditos, which recently opened its second location in Van Nuys.

Advertisement

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. Vertice Williams of Compass represented the buyer.