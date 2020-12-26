Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A brand-new farmhouse in Beverly Hills

The modern farmhouse was built in 2020.  (Simon Berlyn)
The custom-built abode focuses on high-end finishes and warm, livable spaces.  (Simon Berlyn)
The home features 3,745 square feet of living space.  (Simon Berlyn)
The farmhouse boasts European white oak floors, Carrara marble and San Sebastian limestone across two stories.  (Simon Berlyn)
A chandelier tops the dining room.  (Simon Berlyn)
The farmhouse has an open floor plan.  (Simon Berlyn)
There are five bedrooms.  (Simon Berlyn)
There are five bathrooms.  (Simon Berlyn)
The home sits on a 5,921-square-foot lot.  (Simon Berlyn)
There is a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa in the backyard.  (Simon Berlyn)
The home’s asking price is $5.695 million.  (Simon Berlyn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Less is more in this newly built farmhouse nestled between Wilshire and Olympic boulevards in Beverly Hills. While many of its peers try to wow buyers with five-digit square footage and over-the-top amenities, this custom-built abode focuses on high-end finishes and warm, livable spaces.

The details

Location: 220 S. Wetherly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Asking price: $5.695 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,745 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 5,921-square-foot lot

Features: Black-and-white exterior; landscaped frontyard; European white oak floors; Carrara marble; San Sebastian limestone; 13-foot vaulted ceilings; open floor plan; chandelier-topped dining room; kitchen with tiered island; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors; primary suite with private balcony; fountain-fed swimming pool; spa

About the area: In the 90211 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $2.608 million, up 11% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Susan Perryman, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 261-1960

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

