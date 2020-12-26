Home of the Week: A brand-new farmhouse in Beverly Hills

Less is more in this newly built farmhouse nestled between Wilshire and Olympic boulevards in Beverly Hills. While many of its peers try to wow buyers with five-digit square footage and over-the-top amenities, this custom-built abode focuses on high-end finishes and warm, livable spaces.

The details

Location: 220 S. Wetherly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Asking price: $5.695 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,745 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 5,921-square-foot lot

Features: Black-and-white exterior; landscaped frontyard; European white oak floors; Carrara marble; San Sebastian limestone; 13-foot vaulted ceilings; open floor plan; chandelier-topped dining room; kitchen with tiered island; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors; primary suite with private balcony; fountain-fed swimming pool; spa

About the area: In the 90211 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $2.608 million, up 11% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Susan Perryman, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 261-1960

