Hot Property

Actress Raven-Symoné buys an East Hollywood town house with style

The remodeled kitchen with blue and white cabinetry.
Recently remodeled, the three-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,327 square feet.
(Val Riolo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Raven-Symoné is leaving the San Fernando Valley for the city. As she accepts backup offers on her home in Sherman Oaks, the singer-actress of “That’s So Raven” fame just paid $940,000 for a remodeled town house in East Hollywood.

Listing photos show the place looks a lot better than it did a few years ago. Dramatic renovations added a living room with a built-in wine cooler and bedrooms with bold colors and custom wallpapers, but the biggest change is in the chef’s kitchen — a chic space with gleaming tile floors, stainless steel appliances, marble backsplashes and a breakfast bar.

Entered through either a courtyard or two-car garage, the four-bedroom unit features a gated driveway and multiple private outdoor spaces.

The entry.  (Val Riolo)
The dining area.  (Val Riolo)
The living room.  (Val Riolo)
The breakfast bar.  (Val Riolo)
The kitchen.  (Val Riolo)
The den.  (Val Riolo)
The primary bedroom.  (Val Riolo)
The bathroom.  (Val Riolo)
The guest bedroom.  (Val Riolo)
The ladder.  (Val Riolo)
The attic has a furnished room with a rug.  (Val Riolo)
The office.  (Val Riolo)
The yard.  (Val Riolo)

A den leads to all four bedrooms upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a steam shower and a guest suite with a private balcony. A ladder descends from the ceiling, connecting to an attic complete with an office and media room.

Outside, the 2,327-square-foot home expands to a small yard with a turf lawn and dining patio.

The singer-actress has been on TV since she was a child, appearing in “The Cosby Show” and “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” before starring in the Disney Channel supernatural sitcom “That’s So Raven.” The 35-year-old has also released four studio albums, and more recently, she co-hosted the daytime talk show “The View.”

Jeff Yarbrough and Harrison Trachman of Keller Williams Beverly Hills held the listing. Anne Lush of Compass represented Raven-Symoné.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

