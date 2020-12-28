Actress Raven-Symoné buys an East Hollywood town house with style

Raven-Symoné is leaving the San Fernando Valley for the city. As she accepts backup offers on her home in Sherman Oaks, the singer-actress of “That’s So Raven” fame just paid $940,000 for a remodeled town house in East Hollywood.

Listing photos show the place looks a lot better than it did a few years ago. Dramatic renovations added a living room with a built-in wine cooler and bedrooms with bold colors and custom wallpapers, but the biggest change is in the chef’s kitchen — a chic space with gleaming tile floors, stainless steel appliances, marble backsplashes and a breakfast bar.

Entered through either a courtyard or two-car garage, the four-bedroom unit features a gated driveway and multiple private outdoor spaces.

1 / 13 The entry. (Val Riolo) 2 / 13 The dining area. (Val Riolo) 3 / 13 The living room. (Val Riolo) 4 / 13 The breakfast bar. (Val Riolo) 5 / 13 The kitchen. (Val Riolo) 6 / 13 The den. (Val Riolo) 7 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Val Riolo) 8 / 13 The bathroom. (Val Riolo) 9 / 13 The guest bedroom. (Val Riolo) 10 / 13 The ladder. (Val Riolo) 11 / 13 The attic has a furnished room with a rug. (Val Riolo) 12 / 13 The office. (Val Riolo) 13 / 13 The yard. (Val Riolo)

Advertisement

A den leads to all four bedrooms upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a steam shower and a guest suite with a private balcony. A ladder descends from the ceiling, connecting to an attic complete with an office and media room.

Outside, the 2,327-square-foot home expands to a small yard with a turf lawn and dining patio.

The singer-actress has been on TV since she was a child, appearing in “The Cosby Show” and “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” before starring in the Disney Channel supernatural sitcom “That’s So Raven.” The 35-year-old has also released four studio albums, and more recently, she co-hosted the daytime talk show “The View.”

Jeff Yarbrough and Harrison Trachman of Keller Williams Beverly Hills held the listing. Anne Lush of Compass represented Raven-Symoné.