Emilia Clarke sells Venice stunner for $4.4 million

Emilia Clarke’s Venice home — a stunning architectural showplace fit for her royal character on “Game of Thrones” — just sold for $4.4 million.

Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind retreat feels much more inviting than the Iron Throne, boasting an eye-catching design palette of warm woods, polished concrete and glass covering nearly every wall. Eighty-year-old olive trees, privacy hedges and ivy-strewn gates shroud the property from the street.

The two-story home was built in 2009 by Abramson Teiger, a Culver City-based architecture firm that crafted a modern retreat with indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room. A sliding ladder navigates floor-to-ceiling shelves in the 15-foot living room, and the adjacent kitchen adds soapstone countertops and custom cabinetry.

1 / 19 The living room. (Neue Focus) 2 / 19 The dining area. (Neue Focus) 3 / 19 The built-in shelves. (Neue Focus) 4 / 19 The island. (Neue Focus) 5 / 19 The kitchen. (Neue Focus) 6 / 19 The family room. (Neue Focus) 7 / 19 The open floor plan. (Neue Focus) 8 / 19 The floating staircase. (Neue Focus) 9 / 19 The primary bedroom. (Neue Focus) 10 / 19 The bathroom. (Neue Focus) 11 / 19 The closet. (Neue Focus) 12 / 19 The guest bedroom. (Neue Focus) 13 / 19 The backyard. (Neue Focus) 14 / 19 The pool. (Neue Focus) 15 / 19 The veranda. (Neue Focus) 16 / 19 The courtyard. (Neue Focus) 17 / 19 The landscaping. (Neue Focus) 18 / 19 The exterior. (Neue Focus) 19 / 19 The modern home. (Neue Focus)

Advertisement

A floating staircase navigates the long, slender floor plan, which has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,817 square feet. Horizontal windows stretch across the owner’s suite complete with a massive walk-in closet and spa bathroom.

It overlooks the leafy backyard, where lounges sidle up to a 30-foot swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a polished concrete veranda is topped by hanging plants.

A native of England, Clarke rose to fame as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy show “Game of Thrones” — a role that landed her four Primetime Emmy nominations. More recently, the 34-year-old starred in “Terminator Genisys,” “Last Christmas” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Katie Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners represented the buyer.