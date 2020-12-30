Elon Musk sells three Bel-Air homes for a combined $40.9 million

True to his word, Elon Musk is well on his way to owning no house. The tech billionaire ended 2020 on a selling spree, unloading three adjacent homes tucked into a Bel-Air cul-de-sac for a combined $40.9 million.

The three sales each closed a few days before Christmas, records show.

Musk’s home-selling saga started in May, when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that he planned to sell almost all physical possessions, including his handful of L.A. homes. The longtime California resident doubled down in December, moving to Texas and criticizing California on his way out.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

He took the task on himself a few weeks later, listing a total of seven properties scattered across the state for a combined $137 million. The homes popped up on Zillow as “for sale by owner.”

He sold the first in June for $29 million and the second in October for $7 million. The latter, which was once owned by actor Gene Wilder, was purchased by a limited liability company tied to Elizabeth Hunter, wife of film director Jordan Walker-Pearlman — who happens to be a nephew of Gene Wilder.

The latest three all closed between Dec. 21 and 22, with the largest trading hands for $29.72 million — about $5.5 million more than Musk paid for it in 2016. The modern mansion was built a year earlier and sits on 1.5 acres with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 9,309 square feet. Out back, decks and patios surround a swimming pool perched at the edge of the hillside property.

Perched on a hillside, this modern mansion sold by Elon Musk has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 9,300 square feet. (NearMap)

Across the street, the second-largest home sold for $6.77 million — or roughly $375,000 more than Musk paid in 2019. Built in the 1960s, the Colonial-style home features a whitewashed exterior offset by shutters and opens to a two-story floor plan with four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,943 square feet.

Rounding out the sales is a 1960s single-story home that he sold for $4.43 million. The smallest of the bunch, it has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 2,963 square feet. Musk bought the home for $4.3 million in 2015.

Musk, 49, is one of the world’s richest people, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $153.5 billion.