Legendary windsurfer Robby Naish asks $18 million for Hawaii estate

In Hawaii, a windsurfer’s paradise is being offered up by one of the sport’s most iconic figures. Robby Naish, the California native who’s won 23 windsurfing world championships over the course of his prolific career, is asking $18 million for his 73-acre spread overlooking the ocean on the North Shore of Maui.

Listed for the first time ever, the rolling grounds sprawl along half a mile of coastline between Uaoa Bay and Pilale Bay on a scenic lookout known as Kealii Point.

An 8-foot tiki statue brings a resort-like feel to the front of the property, and structures include a 6,000-square-foot home with a gym and a 2,000-square-foot workshop — as well as pandemic-proof amenities such as a solar panel system and private well.

1 / 16 The main house. (Travis Rowan) 2 / 16 The backyard. (Travis Rowan) 3 / 16 The driveway. (Travis Rowan) 4 / 16 The entry. (Travis Rowan) 5 / 16 The staircase. (Travis Rowan) 6 / 16 The pocketing doors. (Travis Rowan) 7 / 16 The living room. (Travis Rowan) 8 / 16 The kitchen. (Travis Rowan) 9 / 16 The dining room. (Travis Rowan) 10 / 16 The family room. (Travis Rowan) 11 / 16 The breakfast nook. (Travis Rowan) 12 / 16 The bedroom. (Travis Rowan) 13 / 16 The pool. (Travis Rowan) 14 / 16 The workshop. (Travis Rowan) 15 / 16 The coastal estate. (Travis Rowan) 16 / 16 The 73-acre spread. (Travis Rowan)

Advertisement

Palm trees line the long driveway approaching the estate, and stone stairs ascend to the double-door entry. Inside, koa wood and pocketing walls of glass bring coastal charm to the living spaces.

A sweeping staircase anchors the entry. Picture windows overlook the ocean in the formal dining room and breakfast nook, and the chef’s kitchen adds an island and breakfast bar.

Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan. A patio surrounds a swimming pool outside, and farther out, vast stretches of lawn lead to trails that descend to the shoreline.

Naish, 57, won his first windsurfing championship at age 13 in 1976 and has since been named to the PWA Windsurfing Hall of Fame and the National Sailing Hall of Fame. In the ‘90s he founded Naish Sails Hawaii, which manufactures windsurfing and paddleboarding equipment.

Advertisement

Josh Jerman and Tim Stice of Hawaii Life hold the listing.