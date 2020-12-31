Anthony Davis unloads Westlake Village mansion for $6.6 million

Anthony Davis is making passes on and off the court this season. The Lakers big man, who inked a five-year deal worth $190 million with the team in December, just sold his Westlake Village mansion for $6.6 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for Davis; records show he picked up the property in 2018 and was traded to the Lakers a year later.

The Mediterranean mansion has everything the seven-time all-star could’ve needed. In addition to a movie theater, library and gym, there’s a full-size indoor basketball court with a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box. A deck outside the court features a pair of slides that feed into a resort-style swimming pool below.

Spanning 2.33 acres, the estate offers plenty of privacy tucked behind gates within the guard-gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates. Indoor and outdoor cameras add to the security.

Between the main house and guesthouse, there’s nearly 16,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. High ceilings offer lots of headspace, especially in the voluminous rotunda-style foyer with massive windows and a dramatic sweeping staircase.

Upstairs, a spacious billiards room adds a wet bar and fireplace. It opens to one of multiple viewing decks that take in views of the canyons and golf course below.

Patios and turf lawns alternate in the landscaped backyard complete with an outdoor kitchen, sunken trampoline, fountain-fed spa and solar panel system. In front, a motor court approaches the porte-cochere entry.

Davis, 27, was acquired by the Lakers in 2019 in a multi-player deal that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans. A four-time All-NBA first-team selection, he helped lead the Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade in October.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One handled both ends of the deal.