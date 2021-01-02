Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A bucolic ranch in Bel-Air

Offering a design palette of wood, brick and stone, the quiet ranch retreat sits on half an acre with colorful gardens and glass-filled living spaces.  (Kevin Abesamis / Alfred Yson / Neue Focus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Among Bel-Air’s historic estates and architectural mega-mansions, this ranch hideaway offers a breath of fresh air. There’s nothing pretentious here — just laid-back living in a serene, bucolic setting. Warm wood mingles with brick and stone in the living spaces, which include a glass-encased den and living room overlooking the colorful gardens outside. The leafy half-acre grounds also have a swimming pool surrounded by a stone patio.

The details

Location: 1081 Moraga Drive, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $3.3 million

Year built: 1952

Living area: 3,410 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 0.62-acre lot

Features: Brick exterior; grassy front yard; rustic beamed ceilings; stone floors; living room with custom copper fireplace; dining room with walls of glass; wood-and-brick chef’s kitchen; office; indoor-outdoor floor plan; primary bedroom with backyard access; tiered gardens; private swimming pool

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $3.114 million, up 22.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Lisa Gild, Douglas Elliman, (310) 497-9223, and Ernie Carswell, Douglas Elliman, (310) 345-7500

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

