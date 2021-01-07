Hemsworth brothers sell scenic Malibu hideaway

The Hemsworth family will have to find a new vacation spot as brothers Chris, Luke and Liam just sold the Malibu home they shared above Point Dume for $4.25 million.

The three actors bought the place together for $3.45 million in 2016 and offered it up for $4.9 million in September, The Times previously reported.

Besides adding a Big Buck Hunter arcade system, the Hemsworth clan kept things mostly the same. The architectural retreat still boasts the same eye-catching design palette of warm woods, polished concrete, marble and glass as when they bought it four years ago.

The house sits on a scenic 1.3-acre spread, taking in views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains. An entertainer’s deck with a fire pit and sauna is found out back, and it descends to colorful gardens and a grassy, landscaped lawn.

Inside, highlights include a 750-bottle wine cellar, theater room and a series of indoor-outdoor spaces such as the chef’s kitchen and dining area. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the 4,612-square-foot floor plan, and one features a wall of shelves with a sliding ladder.

Chris Hemsworth, 37, is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe. His recent credits include the 2020 Netflix film “Extraction” and 2019’s “Men in Black: International.”

Liam Hemsworth, 30, gained fame for his role as Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games” trilogy. Last year, he appeared in the Quibi television series short “Most Dangerous Game” and the crime-thriller “Arkansas.”

Luke Hemsworth, 40, plays the part of Ashley Stubbs on HBO’s sci-fi western series “Westworld.” His other credits include the films “Infini,” “Kill Me Three Times” and “The Reckoning.”

Eric Haskell of the Agency held the listing. Chris Cortazzo of Compass represented the buyer.