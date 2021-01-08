Embattled director Bryan Singer sells Malibu estate for $13.75 million

Bryan Singer, the embattled director behind films such as “The Usual Suspects” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” who faced multiple sexual misconduct accusations in the last few years, has sold his coastal retreat on Malibu’s Point Dume for $13.75 million. The deal closed on Christmas Eve, records show.

Singer owned the estate for more than a decade, paying $8.5 million for the one-acre spread in 2010. In April, he listed it for $16.5 million before trimming the tag to $15.5 million over the summer.

Two structures occupy the leafy grounds: a main house with a screening room and a guesthouse with a gym. A pair of flagstone patios are found outside; one overlooks the ocean, the other features tall bamboo and palm trees around a swimming pool and spa.

Inside, sliding walls of glass brighten the living spaces, and a skylight tops the center-island kitchen. The living room and dining area are separated by a dual-sided fireplace. An artist’s loft overlooks the space from above.

A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across the two homes, which combine for just over 4,400 square feet. Gardens bring color to the outdoor spaces, and a private pathway descends to the beach.

Singer, 55, founded Bad Hat Harry Productions in 1994 and has been directing films for more than three decades, with credits including “X-Men,” “Superman Returns,” “Valkyrie” and “Jack the Giant Slayer.”

He’s been accused of sexual assault multiple times, as detailed in the Atlantic, and was fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody” before the film’s completion. Singer has denied all allegations.

Aaron Kirman and Yawar Charlie of Compass held the listing. Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.