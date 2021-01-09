Hot Property: Lakers star Anthony Davis sheds Westlake Village mansion

Anthony Davis is making passes on and off the court this season. The Lakers big man, who inked a five-year deal worth $190 million with the team in December, sold his Westlake Village mansion for $6.6 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for Davis; records show he picked up the property in 2018 and was traded to the Lakers a year later.

The Mediterranean mansion has everything a seven-time all-star would need. In addition to a movie theater, library and gym, there’s a full-size indoor basketball court with a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box. A deck outside the court features a pair of slides that feed into a resort-style swimming pool below.

Spanning 2.33 acres, the estate offers plenty of privacy tucked behind gates within the guard-gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates. Indoor and outdoor cameras add to the security.

Advertisement

Between the main house and guesthouse, there’s nearly 16,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. High ceilings offer lots of headspace, especially in the voluminous rotunda-style foyer with massive windows and a dramatic sweeping staircase.

Upstairs, a spacious billiards room adds a wet bar and fireplace. It opens to one of multiple viewing decks that take in views of the canyons and golf course below.

Patios and turf lawns alternate in the landscaped backyard, which features an outdoor kitchen, sunken trampoline, fountain-fed spa and solar panel system. In front, a motor court approaches the porte-cochere entry.

Davis, 27, was acquired by the Lakers in 2019 in a multiplayer deal that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans. A four-time All-NBA first-team selection, he helped lead the Lakers to the team’s first NBA title in a decade in October.

Advertisement

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One handled both ends of the deal.

‘Game of Thrones’ star sells her castle

Emilia Clarke’s Venice home — a stunning architectural showplace fit for her royal character on “Game of Thrones” — has sold for $4.4 million.

Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind retreat feels much more inviting than the Iron Throne, boasting an eye-catching design palette of warm woods, polished concrete and glass covering nearly every wall. Eighty-year-old olive trees, privacy hedges and ivy-strewn gates shroud the property from the street.

Advertisement

The two-story home was built in 2009 by Abramson Teiger, a Culver City-based architecture firm that crafted a modern retreat with indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room. A sliding ladder navigates floor-to-ceiling shelves in the 15-foot living room, and the adjacent kitchen adds soapstone countertops and custom cabinetry.

A floating staircase navigates the long, slender floor plan, which has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,817 square feet. Horizontal windows stretch across the owner’s suite complete with a massive walk-in closet and spa bathroom.

It overlooks the leafy backyard, where lounges sidle up to a 30-foot swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a polished concrete veranda is topped by hanging plants.

A native of England, Clarke rose to fame as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy show “Game of Thrones” — a role that landed her four Primetime Emmy nominations. More recently, the 34-year-old starred in “Terminator Genisys,” “Last Christmas” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Advertisement

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Katie Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners represented the buyer.

Windsurfer offers his ocean retreat

In Hawaii, a windsurfer’s paradise is being offered up by one of the sport’s iconic figures. Robby Naish, the California native who has won 23 windsurfing world championships over the course of his prolific career, is asking $18 million for his 73-acre spread overlooking the ocean on the North Shore of Maui.

The rolling grounds sprawl along half a mile of coastline between Uaoa Bay and Pilale Bay on a scenic lookout known as Kealii Point.

Advertisement

An 8-foot tiki statue brings a resort-like feel to the front of the property, and structures include a 6,000-square-foot home with a gym and a 2,000-square-foot workshop — as well as pandemic-proof amenities such as a solar panel system and private well.

Palm trees line the long driveway approaching the estate, and stone stairs ascend to the double-door entry. Inside, koa wood and pocketing walls of glass bring coastal charm to the living spaces.

A sweeping staircase anchors the entry. Picture windows overlook the ocean in the formal dining room and breakfast nook, and the chef’s kitchen adds an island and breakfast bar.

Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan. A patio surrounds a swimming pool outside, and farther out, vast stretches of lawn lead to trails that descend to the shoreline.

Advertisement

Naish, 57, won his first windsurfing championship at age 13 in 1976 and has since been named to the PWA Windsurfing Hall of Fame and the National Sailing Hall of Fame. In the ’90s he founded Naish Sails Hawaii, which manufactures windsurfing and paddleboarding equipment.

Josh Jerman and Tim Stice of Hawaii Life hold the listing.

Former Dodger inks a deal in Arizona

Mark Ellis, the veteran Major Leaguer who spent two seasons with the Dodgers during his long baseball career, wrapped up a deal in the desert, selling his amenity-loaded mansion in Scottsdale, Ariz., for $6.4 million.

Advertisement

It’s a hefty profit for the second baseman; records show he paid $1.2 million for the land in 2007 and finished building the nearly 10,000-square-foot showplace five years later. It spans an acre in Silverleaf, a gated community nestled at the foot of the McDowell Mountains with celebrity residents over the years such as rocker Bret Michaels and pro golfer Geoff Ogilvy.

Even during quarantine, it’d be tough to get bored at the compound, which includes a sports court, swimming pool, spa, in-ground trampoline and an exercise room with a batting cage, rock-climbing wall and steam shower.

Vaguely Mediterranean in style, the home features a tan exterior that opens to voluminous living spaces with vaulted ceilings, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Marble tops the tiered island in the chef’s kitchen, and the two-story great room is overlooked by a playroom with sliding farmhouse doors.

Six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and a wine cellar complete the interior. Outside, highlights include a courtyard, ivy-covered dining area, spacious turf lawn and chandelier-topped cabana with a fireplace.

Advertisement

Ellis, 43, spent time with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals during a 12-year career in which he hit 105 home runs and 550 RBI. His .991 fielding percentage is the fifth-best in MLB history for a second baseman.

Silverleaf Realty held the listing. Cindy Marquardt of Realty Executives represented the buyer.

Blockbuster listing in Beverly Hills

Jack Rapke is hoping for a blockbuster sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The producer behind “Cast Away” and “The Polar Express” has listed his contemporary showplace of 16 years for $13.5 million.

Advertisement

That’s $7.75 million more than he paid in 2004, real estate records show.

Architect William Hefner designed the 8,100-square-foot home in the ’90s. Rapke updated the place during his stay, adding a glass garage door and touching up the wood-covered chef’s kitchen. Other highlights include a movie theater, large gym and multiple living spaces lined with pocket doors that take advantage of the scenic hillside setting.

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread across three stories, including an owner’s suite with a sitting room, spa bathroom and private terrace that is one of multiple outdoor spaces overlooking the city below.

The house wraps around a courtyard with a koi pond, and out back, a lawn leads to an L-shaped swimming pool at the edge of the half-acre grounds.

Advertisement

Rapke has been collaborating with Robert Zemeckis since the turn of the century, producing many of the director’s films, including “Cast Away,” “Beowulf,” “Flight,” “Welcome to Marwen” and “The Witches.” His other credits include the TV shows “Manifest” and “What/If.”

Ron de Salvo of Compass holds the listing.