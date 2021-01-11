Liam Payne sheds mountain hideaway for $10.16 million

Liam Payne managed to make a profit in Monte Nido — barely. The singer-songwriter of One Direction fame just sold his leafy Spanish-style compound for $10.161 million, or about $161,000 more than he paid for it in 2015.

The pop star spent most of his time on the property trying to sell it, originally offering it up for lease before listing it for $14 million in 2018. With no takers, he eventually lowered the tag to $10.75 million over the summer and found a buyer right before the new year. The deal was first reported by Forbes Global Properties.

Sprawling across nearly five acres in the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu, the scenic retreat serves as a quiet escape from the city. A gate house and private bridge protect the property, leading to resort-like grounds with rolling lawns, manicured gardens, koi ponds and waterfalls.

1 / 21 The exterior. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 21 The bridge. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 21 The entry. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 21 The foyer. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 21 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 21 The double-height library. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 21 The top level of the library. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 21 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 21 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 21 The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 11 / 21 The billiards room. (Tyler Hogan) 12 / 21 The movie theater. (Tyler Hogan) 13 / 21 The wine cellar. (Tyler Hogan) 14 / 21 The patio. (Tyler Hogan) 15 / 21 The pool. (Tyler Hogan) 16 / 21 The gym. (Tyler Hogan) 17 / 21 The walkway. (Tyler Hogan) 18 / 21 The meditation house. (Tyler Hogan) 19 / 21 The inside of the meditation house. (Tyler Hogan) 20 / 21 The recording studio. (Tyler Hogan) 21 / 21 The Spanish-style home. (Tyler Hogan)

Advertisement

A variety of structures fill out the estate, including a 9,700-square-foot main house, guesthouse, recording studio, pool house and a building that the listing refers to as a “meditation house” — a small Japanese-inspired space with stone columns and disappearing walls of glass on all four sides.

Spanish style marks the main home, which features arched doorways, wrought-iron accents, dark hardwood beams and spiral staircases across two stories. There are a total of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater, wine cellar and billiards room.

The most extravagant space comes in the library: a voluminous, double-height room with a fireplace, chandelier and two levels of shelves. Out back, a footbridge crosses a stream to access a swimming pool and spa surrounded by covered patios and outdoor lounges.

A native of England, Payne rose to international fame as a member of One Direction, the boy band that appeared on “The X Factor” and went on to sell more than 70 million records worldwide. Following the group’s hiatus in 2016, Payne started a solo career and released his debut album, “LP1,” in 2019.

Advertisement

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass held the listing. Joshua Myler of the Agency represented the buyer.