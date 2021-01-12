Santa Monica’s Sunset Park neighborhood sees highest sale ever at $5.387 million

There’s a new champion in Sunset Park, the Santa Monica neighborhood tucked between Lincoln Boulevard and the Santa Monica Airport. A brand-new architectural home just traded hands for $5.387 million, setting a price record in the community.

That’s over $1 million more than the previous record, which was set just last year when a modern-style spot sold for $4.325 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The jagged, striking structure stands out from its neighbors, appearing as a series of boxes stacked on top of each other with massive walls of glass that hover over the street. The blocky, geometric style continues inside, as floating staircases navigate a split-level floor plan punctuated by skylights.

1 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 2 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 3 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 4 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 5 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 6 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 7 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 8 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 9 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn) 10 / 10 The jagged, modern home is chock-full of custom spaces with polished concrete, heated floors, skylights, floating staircases and smart home amenities. (Richard Horn)

Advertisement

Concrete covers the living spaces, lining the walls and heated floors set under dramatic wood ceilings. On the main level, there’s a voluminous dining room, step-down living room with a fireplace and chef’s kitchen with a custom island.

Upstairs, the primary suite features a sitting room, private terrace and steam shower. The bottom level adds a wine cellar and movie theater. In total, there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,400 square feet.

Colorful landscaping touches up the front of the property, and out back, a patio ascends to a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa.

David and Anna Solomon of Douglas Elliman of California held the listing.