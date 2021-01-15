Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union trim Sherman Oaks mansion to $6 million

Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are still shooting for a sale in Sherman Oaks, cutting the price of their Mediterranean-style mansion to $6 million. That’s the same price they paid in 2018, records show.

The pair upgraded homes in a major way last year, shelling out $17.9 million for a 17,000-square-foot showplace in Hidden Hills nestled between properties owned by DeMar Derozan and Kylie Jenner. About a month later, they listed the Sherman Oaks property for $6.2 million.

Accessed by a private road, the leafy estate spans three-quarters of an acre and centers on an 8,650-square-foot house built in 2017. Outside, there’s an infinity pool with sweeping canyon views, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a wraparound balcony.

1 / 26 The villa-style house sits on three-quarters of an acre. (PostRAIN Productions) 2 / 26 The entry with curved staircase. (PostRAIN Productions) 3 / 26 The living room. (PostRAIN Productions) 4 / 26 The center-island kitchen. (PostRAIN Productions) 5 / 26 A sculptural staircase winds through the heart of the three-story house. (PostRAIN Productions) 6 / 26 The living room. (PostRAIN Productions) 7 / 26 The infinity-edge pool. (PostRAIN Productions) 8 / 26 The pool and lounge area sit off the main floor. (PostRAIN Productions) 9 / 26 The outdoor kitchen has a pizza oven. (PostRAIN Productions) 10 / 26 A mounted swing takes advantage of the views. (PostRAIN Productions) 11 / 26 There are city and valley views. (PostRAIN Productions) 12 / 26 The dining room. (PostRAIN Productions) 13 / 26 The elevator. (PostRAIN Productions) 14 / 26 The family room has a bar. (PostRAIN Productions) 15 / 26 The home theater features tiered seating. (PostRAIN Productions) 16 / 26 The home theater. (PostRAIN Productions) 17 / 26 The top-floor landing. (PostRAIN Productions) 18 / 26 Pocketing doors open to a private terrace. (PostRAIN Productions) 19 / 26 The master bedroom. (PostRAIN Productions) 20 / 26 The master bath is spa-like with an ample use of marble and glass. (PostRAIN Productions) 21 / 26 There’s also a soaking tub. (PostRAIN Productions) 22 / 26 The exterior and playground. (PostRAIN Productions) 23 / 26 The fenced play yard. (PostRAIN Productions) 24 / 26 The playground. (PostRAIN Productions) 25 / 26 The exterior. (PostRAIN Productions) 26 / 26 An aerial view. (PostRAIN Productions)

French doors and walls of windows brighten the living spaces, which revolve around a striking architectural staircase that swirls at the center of the three-story floor plan. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, a wine cellar and an elevator.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a pocketing wall of glass and remodeled bathroom.

Wade, 38, is a former professional basketball player who played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league scoring champion in 2009. He retired following the 2019 season.

Union, 48, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball,” “Bad Boys II” and “Bring It On.” More recently, she appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”

Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments hold the listing.