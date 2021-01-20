Matt Damon’s Zen retreat in the Palisades lists for $21 million
Matt Damon is switching coasts. A few years after shelling out $16.7 million for a New York penthouse, the Oscar-winning actor just listed his Pacific Palisades retreat for $21 million.
The “Ford v Ferrari” star has had the home for nearly a decade. Records show he paid $15 million for the half-acre estate in 2012 and spruced up the place during his stay.
Designed by Los Angeles-based architect Grant Kirkpatrick, the architectural residence covers more than 13,500 square feet and reflects the coastal setting with a lively mix of warm wood, natural stone and Asahi glass.
The atrium serves as the centerpiece, a voluminous, light-filled space set under 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings. There’s also a living room with a fireplace, an indoor-outdoor dining room and a center-island kitchen marked by mahogany and bluestone.
The three-story floor plan leaves plenty of room for amenities including a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, wine cellar and tasting room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite adds extras such as a massage room and private terrace. It’s one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
Outside, palm trees surround a resort-style backyard with a swimming pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and Hawaiian-inspired lanai with a lounge and dining terrace. A playground completes the scene.
Damon, 50, ranks as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He’s appeared regularly in films since his 1988 debut in “Mystic Pizza” with standout roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Departed,” the “Bourne” franchise and “Good Will Hunting,” for which he won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.
If he gets his price, it’ll be his priciest home sale to date. The current high belongs to a Miami Beach mansion he sold in 2014 for $15.375 million, The Times previously reported.
Eric Haskell of the Agency holds the listing.
