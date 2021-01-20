Tommy Hilfiger bags $45 million for Connecticut manor

Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger lined up a fitting offer for his East Coast manor, selling the English Country-style estate for $45 million. He first offered it up for $47.5 million in September.

The designer owned the 22-acre spread for over a decade; records show he paid $31.375 million for it in 2010.

It looks a bit greener than it did when he bought it. Ivy crawls across the exterior, and the pastoral grounds feature grassy lawns, dense landscaping and English gardens with manicured hedges and stone walls, bringing fairy-tale charm to the entire property.

1 / 22 Aerial view of the estate. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 2 / 22 The exterior. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 3 / 22 The entry. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 4 / 22 The living room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 5 / 22 The family room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 6 / 22 The staircase. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 7 / 22 The formal dining room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 8 / 22 The kitchen. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 9 / 22 The billiards room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 10 / 22 The movie theater. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 11 / 22 The bar. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 12 / 22 The bedroom. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 13 / 22 The gym. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 14 / 22 The massage room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 15 / 22 The playroom. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 16 / 22 The gardens. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 17 / 22 The patio. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 18 / 22 The pool. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 19 / 22 The view. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 20 / 22 The pond. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 21 / 22 The tennis court. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi) 22 / 22 The 13,000-square-foot manor. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

According to the listing, it sits at the highest point of Round Hill, a posh country club community that dates back to 1922. Hilfiger’s place was built in 1939 and measures more than 13,000 square feet, including six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The dramatic exterior mixes granite and Holland brick. Inside, regal living spaces boast elaborate millwork, plasterwork, limestone floors and textile wall coverings. One of six fireplaces anchors the living room, which ascends to the second story via sweeping wood staircase.

There’s also a pub with a bar, a gym with mirrored walls, a formal dining room and a plush movie theater. Latticed windows and a massive marble island anchor the kitchen under wood-coffered ceilings. The playroom includes a castle.

The parklike property features a swimming pool, a reflecting pond and a tennis court surrounded by hedges. A two-bedroom guesthouse completes the estate.

A native of New York, Hilfiger founded his eponymous clothing and lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger Corp. in 1985. The 69-year-old sold the fashion company in 2006 for $1.6 billion, and it traded hands for $3 billion once again in 2010.

He also owns a colorful three-story mansion in Golden Beach, Fla., which he tried to sell four years ago for $27.5 million.