Rosario Dawson sheds coastal home in Marina Del Rey

Rosario Dawson made quick work of her Marina Del Rey home sale, selling the vaguely Mediterranean-style spot for $2.28 million a few weeks after listing it.

It’s been a busy few months for the actress of “Rent” and “Sin City” fame. In December, Disney announced her as the star of the upcoming Disney+ series set in the “Star Wars” universe titled “Ahsoka.”

Dawson is walking away with a decent profit after paying $1.83 million for the property in 2015, records show. She made a few cosmetic changes during her six-year stay, turning the exterior from tan to white and adding wide-plank hardwood floors in the living spaces.

Rosario Dawson’s three-story home ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking Ballona Lagoon. (NearMap)

Located a short walk from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and the marina, the house spans three stories and overlooks Ballona Lagoon from a second-story balcony and rooftop deck.

The living room features custom shelves and a built-in projector screen. Out back, a fenced yard adds a slew of water features including a saltwater pool, spa, waterfall and outdoor shower.

Dawson has been acting since the 1990s, debuting in the film drama “Kids” before more prominent roles in “Josie and the Pussycats,” “Men in Black II” and “Seven Pounds.” On the television side, her credits include “Jane the Virgin,” “Briarpatch” and a recent role in “The Mandalorian.”

Aaron Bernbach and Devin McNichol of Rodeo Realty Pacific Palisades held the listing. Kate Kennedy of Heyler Realty represented the buyer.