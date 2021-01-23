Hot Property: Liam Payne unloads a compound in the Santa Monica Mountains

Liam Payne managed to make a profit in Monte Nido — barely. The singer-songwriter of One Direction fame sold his leafy Spanish-style compound for $10.161 million, or about $161,000 more than he paid in 2015.

The pop star spent most of his time on the property trying to sell it, originally offering it up for lease before listing it for $14 million in 2018. With no takers, he eventually lowered the tag to $10.75 million over the summer and found a buyer right before the new year.

Sprawling across nearly five acres in the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu, the scenic retreat serves as a quiet escape from the city. A gatehouse and private bridge protect the property, leading to resort-like grounds with rolling lawns, manicured gardens, koi ponds and waterfalls.

A variety of structures fill out the estate, including a 9,700-square-foot main house, guesthouse, recording studio, pool house and a building that the listing refers to as a “meditation house” — a small Japanese-inspired space with stone columns and disappearing walls of glass on all four sides.

Spanish style characterizes the main home, which features arched doorways, wrought-iron accents, dark hardwood beams and spiral staircases across two stories. There are a total of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater, wine cellar and billiards room.

The most extravagant space is in the library: a voluminous, double-height room with a fireplace, chandelier and two levels of shelves. Out back, a footbridge crosses a stream to a swimming pool and spa surrounded by covered patios and outdoor lounges.

A native of England, Payne rose to international fame as a member of One Direction, the boy band that appeared on “The X Factor” and went on to sell more than 70 million records worldwide. After the group’s hiatus in 2016, Payne started a solo career and released his debut album, “LP1,” in 2019.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass held the listing. Joshua Myler of the Agency represented the buyer.

Star couple’s mansion gets new price

Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are still shooting for a sale in Sherman Oaks, cutting the price of their Mediterranean-style mansion to $6 million. That’s the same price they paid in 2018, records show.

The pair upgraded homes in a major way last year, shelling out $17.9 million for a 17,000-square-foot showplace in Hidden Hills nestled between properties owned by DeMar Derozan and Kylie Jenner. About a month later, they listed the Sherman Oaks property for $6.2 million.

Accessed by a private road, the leafy estate spans three-quarters of an acre and centers on an 8,650-square-foot house built in 2017. Outside, there’s an infinity pool with sweeping canyon views, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a wraparound balcony.

French doors and walls of windows brighten the living spaces, which revolve around a striking architectural staircase that swirls at the center of the three-story floor plan. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, a wine cellar and an elevator.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a pocketing wall of glass and remodeled bathroom.

Wade, 38, is a former professional basketball player who played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league scoring champion in 2009. He retired after the 2019 season.

Union, 48, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball,” “Bad Boys II” and “Bring It On.” More recently, she appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”

Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments hold the listing.

Grammy winner debuts Tudor

It’s listing time for Dan Wilson, the singer-songwriter who received a Grammy nomination for his 1998 hit “Closing Time.” The Semisonic frontman has offered up his Sherman Oaks home for $2.5 million, about $1 million more than he paid a decade ago.

Tucked south of Ventura Boulevard near Deervale-Stone Canyon Park, the 1970s Tudor enjoys sweeping city views from its hillside perch. Brick accents and half-timbering draw the eye and keep the home in touch with its original style.

Inside, the single-story floor plan has been modernized with dark beams over dark hardwood floors. Built-ins line the living room and kitchen, and a pocketing wall of glass opens to a covered brick dining patio.

Four bedrooms are spread across nearly 3,700 square feet, and one is currently set up as a “sanctuary room” with a soundproof section. Outside, the half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, spa and garage with an office.

A Minnesota native, Wilson gained fame with the bands Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic, whose hits include “Closing Time” and “Singing in My Sleep.” The 59-year-old has also released three solo albums and received two Grammys: one as a songwriter on the Chicks’ song “Not Ready to Make Nice” and one as a producer on Adele’s 2011 album “21.”

Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty Los Feliz hold the listing.

Musician makes an offering in the 90210

New year, new price for Robbie Robertson. The jack-of-all-trades musician best known as the lead guitarist from the Band just relisted his Beverly Hills Post Office home for $4.2 million — about $700,000 less than his original ask.

Records show he bought the place for $2.68 million nine years ago. The Canada native has stayed busy in Hollywood over the years, collaborating with Martin Scorsese as a soundtrack producer and composer on films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Irishman.”

Past gates, palm trees tower above a long, winding driveway leading up to the two-story home perched near Franklin Canyon Park. Inside, bright white living spaces boast clean lines, walls of glass and dark walnut floors.

The open-concept main level adjoins the backyard, a chic entertainer’s space with a deck made of limestone and Brazilian Ipe wood. It boasts a covered dining patio, a pair of fire pits and a swimming pool and spa fed by waterfalls.

A floating staircase ascends to the top level, which houses a gym, office and primary suite with a private deck. In total, the 3,200-square-foot floor plan holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Robertson, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Band, the rock group that served as Bob Dylan’s backing band before rising to stardom with hits including “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

Ben Lee of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Quarterback completes hometown pass

About 70 miles from where he won a pair of national championships with the Florida Gators, former quarterback Tim Tebow has made another pass, selling his Jacksonville home for $1.4 million. That’s the same price he paid for the property in 2014.

Records reveal the buyer is Robin Eletto, an executive at the sports retail company Fanatics.

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville, originally listed the home for $1.7 million last February. A year prior, he paid about $3 million for a slightly larger place just a mile away.

This one covers 6,500 square feet and sits on three-quarters of an acre. A motor court wraps around the front of the property, and out back, a brick patio with a gazebo descends to a pond.

White columns along the brick exterior give the house a vaguely colonial feel, and a covered front porch opens to living spaces filled with wood, brick and stone. Wood-coffered ceilings top the dining room and billiards room. The window-filled sunroom adds a wet bar.

Five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a media room complete the two-story floor plan.

A Heisman winner at Florida, Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and led the team to a playoff win a year later before stints with the Jets, Patriots and Eagles. The 33-year-old pivoted to baseball in 2016, signing a minor league deal with the Mets and also serving as a college football analyst on ESPN’s SEC Network.

Julie Little Brewer of RE/Max Specialists held the listing. Debbie Tufts of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville represented Eletto.