Sylvester Stallone lists Beverly Park mansion for $110 million
Sylvester Stallone, the Oscar-nominated star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, has officially set the price for his Beverly Park mansion: $110 million.
The high-profile listing is exclusively held by Rick Hilton, Jeff Hyland and the husband-and-wife team Barron N. Hilton and Tessa Hilton of Hilton & Hyland.
It spans 3.5 acres in North Beverly Park, one of L.A. County’s most exclusive enclaves with star-studded residents including Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber and the late Sumner Redstone, whose house neighbors Stallone’s. It also enjoys the rarified air of being one of only a handful of homes offered at more than $100 million in Southern California. At $110 million, it’s tied with Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills mansion as the fourth-priciest listing in L.A. County.
Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are swapping the West Coast for the East Coast, Rick Hilton said. The listing arrives a few months after the movie star paid $35.38 million for a sprawling compound in Florida’s Palm Beach.
His Beverly Park mansion covers 21,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on what Hilton considers the best view lot in the 61-home neighborhood.
“Even the garage has a great view,” Barron N. Hilton noted.
Stallone updated the home every few years during his ownership, adding a Richard Landry-designed guesthouse and touching up the living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors. Originally built as a Mediterranean, the house’s upgrades brought a more contemporary feel to many of the living spaces.
The actor saved plenty of room for amenities as well; there’s a movie theater, gym and cigar room with an air-filtration system. A life-size Rocky Balboa statue anchors the memorabilia room. The eight-car garage includes an art studio.
Outside, the park-like grounds include rolling lawns and a massive patio with an infinity pool and spa, which boasts a second Rocky statue at the edge. Balconies and terraces overlook the scenic space from above.
An actor, producer, director and screenwriter, Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. He received two Oscar nominations for the 1976 hit “Rocky” and another one for his role in the 2015 spin-off “Creed.” His other credits include “First Blood,” “Cobra” and the “Expendables” franchise.
