Shaggy spends $2.15 million on a leafy retreat in Florida

This time, it was him. Shaggy, the Jamaican reggae star behind the hit song “It Wasn’t Me,” has purchased a home for $2.15-million near the ocean in Coral Gables, Fla.

The property claims a leafy half-acre in the Cocoplum community, an affluent enclave where Latin singer Marc Anthony is currently trying to sell his lavish Mediterranean mansion for $27 million.

Shaggy’s new digs span about 5,800 square feet, and the entire floor plan wraps around a courtyard with a fountain and mermaid statue at the center. Inside, living spaces with vaulted ceilings and walls of glass keep things calm with shades of white and tan.

Custom maple cabinetry and slab granite countertops mark the chef’s kitchen. Upstairs, the primary suite tacks on a walk-in closet, spa bathroom and private terrace. It’s one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the split-level floor plan.

Outside, the resortlike grounds are made greener by dense landscaping and palm trees. A spacious patio wraps around a swimming pool and spa. Off to the side, a pavilion houses a bar and steam room.

Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Burrell, served in the Marine Corps in the 1980s before a career in the music industry. His hits also include “Boombastic” and “Angel.” He’s been nominated for seven Grammys and won two for best reggae album.

Hilda Jacobson and David Pulley of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Harry Baxter of Fortune International Realty represented Shaggy.