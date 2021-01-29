High-Low: The priciest and cheapest homes in La Cañada Flintridge

La Cañada Flintridge: home to Descanso Gardens, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a healthy stock of hillside homes with commanding views of the city below. Between the houses draped along the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains or the larger estates on the south side of the city, it’s hard to go wrong — but it’s also hard to find anything for less than $1 million.

Here’s a look at the highest- and lowest-priced homes in La Cañada Flintridge.

High: A dazzling blend of Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco style, this 1920s mansion has been expanded over the years to include a pub, theater, gym, sauna and lanai. Throughout the 13,000-square-foot floor plan, one-of-a-kind spaces combine Batchelder tile, barrel ceilings, stained-glass windows and custom art such as a peacock made of colorful tile in the bathroom. Koi ponds, fountains and a swimming pool liven up the grounds outside.

Address: 607 Foxwood Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Price: $10 million

Agent: Gina Olivares, Deasy Penner Podley

Low: A fresh paint job brought this 1960s single-story into the 21st century. Perched above the street at the end of a cul-de-sac, it opens to sunny living spaces with wood floors. At the heart of the floor plan, a whitewashed brick fireplace runs floor to ceiling.

Address: 4407 Rockmere Way, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Price: $1.094 million

Agent: Stephanie Vitacco, Keller Williams Realty