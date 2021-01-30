Hot Property: Matt Damon shoots for $21 million in the Palisades

Matt Damon is switching coasts. A few years after shelling out $16.7 million for a New York penthouse, the Oscar-winning actor just listed his Pacific Palisades retreat for $21 million.

The “Ford v Ferrari” star has owned the home for nearly a decade. Records show he paid $15 million for the half-acre estate in 2012 and spruced up the place during his stay.

Designed by Los Angeles architect Grant Kirkpatrick, the architectural residence covers more than 13,500 square feet and reflects the coastal setting with a lively mix of warm wood, natural stone and Asahi glass.

The atrium serves as the centerpiece, a voluminous, light-filled space set under a 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceiling. There’s also a living room with a fireplace, an indoor-outdoor dining room and a center-island kitchen done in mahogany and bluestone.

The three-story floor plan has plenty of room for amenities including a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, wine cellar and tasting room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite adds extras such as a massage room and private terrace. It’s one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Outside, palm trees surround a resort-style backyard with a swimming pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and Hawaiian-inspired lanai with a lounge and dining terrace. A playground completes the scene.

Damon, 50, ranks as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He has appeared regularly in films since his 1988 debut in “Mystic Pizza” with standout roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Departed,” the “Bourne” franchise and “Good Will Hunting,” for which he won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

If the property goes for full list price, it will be Damon’s priciest home sale to date. The current high belongs to a Miami Beach mansion he sold in 2014 for $15.375 million, The Times previously reported.

Eric Haskell of the Agency holds the listing.

Casino mogul wants a fortune

Steve Wynn is eyeing a jackpot in Beverly Hills. The casino mogul, who stepped down as chief executive of Wynn Resorts in 2018 after accusations of sexual misconduct, just listed his extravagant showplace for $110 million.

That makes it the fourth-most expensive property currently up for grabs in L.A. County, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

If the billionaire gets his price, it will rank among the most expensive home sales in California history. The crown belongs — at least for now — to Jeff Bezos, who dropped $165 million on Beverly Hills’ famed Warner estate last year.

It would also be a giant return on investment for Wynn. He bought it from Guess jeans co-founder Maurice Marciano for $47.85 million in 2015 and expanded the home dramatically, adding about 8,000 square feet to the already colossal estate.

The mansion spans more than 27,000 square feet, which makes it the largest of his lavish, cross-country collection of homes. Records show he also owns a 25,000-square-foot retreat in Idaho, a 24,600-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Florida, a 13,500-square-foot Mediterranean villa in Las Vegas and an 11,000-square-foot penthouse in New York.

This one offers a more contemporary style. Accessed by a private gate on a cul-de-sac, the property sits on 2.7 acres with a main house, guesthouse, swimming pool, custom landscaped lawn and tennis court with a seating house. Terraces and patios hang off the back of the home, taking in views of the city below.

Inside, 11 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms are spread across three stories. In addition to the usual slew of chic living spaces, including a reception area and bar room, there are amenities such as a movie theater, wine cellar, gym, office and elevator.

Leonard Rabinowitz, Rick Hilton and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Wynn, 78, served as chief executive of Mirage Resorts before selling the company to MGM Grand Inc. and forming Wynn Resorts. In 2019, Wynn was ordered to pay a settlement of $20 million to Wynn Resorts. He has denied the allegations. Forbes puts his net worth at $3 billion.

He shoots, he scores

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal just sold a custom home in Bell Canyon for $1.85 million that he bought for $1.815 million in 2018.

The Lakers legend, who led the team to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002, had been trying to shed the place since 2019. He was originally asking $2.5 million, but with no takers, he got involved with the marketing himself, posting the listing on his Instagram with the all-caps caption, “I’M SELLING MY HOME IN BELL CANYON CA.”

Spanning 5,200 square feet, the two-story home is filled with custom art, including a Shaq mural in the office and portraits of rappers elsewhere. It’s far from his most ostentatious estate, though; that title belongs to his 31,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Florida complete with a 6,000-square-foot basketball court, 17-car showroom and 95-foot-long swimming pool dubbed “Shaq-apulco.”

This one features a more subdued style with brick accents across the tan exterior and traditional-style common spaces. Highlights include a two-story foyer with a tile inlay, living room under beamed ceilings, marble kitchen and media room.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, spa tub, dual closets and a terrace. It overlooks a resort-style backyard with a swimming pool surrounded by lush landscaping. The estate spans an acre.

O’Neal, 48, played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. In 2011, he joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst; he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame five years later.

Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of the Agency held the listing. Gary Keshishyan of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.

Actress makes a deal by the marina

Rosario Dawson made quick work of her Marina del Rey home sale, unloading the vaguely Mediterranean-style spot for $2.28 million a few weeks after listing it.

It’s been a busy few months for the actress of “Rent” and “Sin City” fame. In December, Disney announced Dawson as the star of the upcoming Disney+ series set in the “Star Wars” universe, titled “Ahsoka.”

Dawson is walking away with a decent profit after paying $1.83 million for the property in 2015, records show. She made a few cosmetic changes during her six-year stay, turning the exterior from tan to white and adding wide-plank hardwood floors in the living spaces.

Located a short walk from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and the marina, the house spans three stories and overlooks Ballona Lagoon from a second-story balcony and rooftop deck.

The living room features custom shelves and a built-in projector screen. Out back, a fenced yard adds a slew of water features including a saltwater pool, spa, waterfall and outdoor shower.

Dawson has been acting since the 1990s, debuting in the film drama “Kids” before more prominent roles in “Josie and the Pussycats,” “Men in Black II” and “Seven Pounds.” On the television side, her credits include “Jane the Virgin,” “Briarpatch” and a recent role in “The Mandalorian.”

Aaron Bernbach and Devin McNichol of Rodeo Realty Pacific Palisades held the listing. Kate Kennedy of Heyler Realty represented the buyer.

Fashionable estate sells in Connecticut

Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger lined up a fitting offer for his East Coast manor, selling the English country-style estate for $45 million. He first offered it up for $47.5 million in September.

The designer owned the 22-acre spread for more than a decade; records show he paid $31.375 million for it in 2010.

It looks a bit greener than it did when he bought it. Ivy crawls across the exterior, and the pastoral grounds feature grassy lawns, dense landscaping and English gardens with manicured hedges and stone walls, bringing fairy-tale charm to the entire property.

According to the listing, it sits at the highest point of Round Hill, a posh country club community that dates to 1922. Hilfiger’s place was built in 1939 and measures more than 13,000 square feet, including six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The dramatic exterior mixes granite and Holland brick. Inside, regal living spaces boast elaborate millwork, plasterwork, limestone floors and textile wall coverings. One of six fireplaces anchors the living room, which ascends to the second story via a sweeping wood staircase.

There’s also a pub with a bar, a gym with mirrored walls, a formal dining room and a plush movie theater. Latticed windows and a massive marble island anchor the kitchen under wood-coffered ceilings. The playroom includes a castle.

The park-like property features a swimming pool, a reflecting pond and a tennis court surrounded by hedges. A two-bedroom guesthouse completes the estate.

A native of New York, Hilfiger founded Tommy Hilfiger Corp. in 1985. He sold the fashion and lifestyle company in 2006 for $1.6 billion, and it traded hands for $3 billion once again in 2010.

The 69-year-old also owns a colorful three-story mansion in Golden Beach, Fla., which he tried to sell four years ago for $27.5 million.