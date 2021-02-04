Dutch director Roel Reiné debuts his urban farm in Lake Balboa

Roel Reiné, the Dutch director whose credits include “Inhumans” and “Wu Assassins,” has created a world of his own in Lake Balboa, and now he’s putting it on the market. The half-acre estate, which he turned into a farm-like setting with chickens, gardens and fruit trees over the last five years, just listed for $1.1 million.

Records show Reiné and his wife, actress Iris Stobbelaar, paid $755,000 for the mini-compound in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood in 2016. During their stay, they added a chicken coop, herb garden and 12 types of fruit trees including apple, orange, lemon, lime, nectarine, peach, plum and apricot. They also turned the sky-lit garage into a 475-square-foot soundproof theater and recording studio.

1 / 11 The recording studio. (Michael Wilkerson) 2 / 11 The screening room. (Michael Wilkerson) 3 / 11 The ranch-style home. (Michael Wilkerson) 4 / 11 The living room. (Michael Wilkerson) 5 / 11 The dining room. (Michael Wilkerson) 6 / 11 The kitchen. (Michael Wilkerson) 7 / 11 The bedroom. (Michael Wilkerson) 8 / 11 The pool. (Michael Wilkerson) 9 / 11 The gardens. (Michael Wilkerson) 10 / 11 The covered dining area. (Michael Wilkerson) 11 / 11 The spa. (Michael Wilkerson)

Fenced and landscaped, the ranch-style home is tucked below a ginkgo tree and holds four bedrooms and two bathrooms across a single story. The yellow exterior gives way to 2,038 square feet of living spaces in white, green and gray.

A brick fireplace anchors the living room. A window in the custom kitchen overlooks the leafy backyard, where a treehouse-like deck overlooks the swimming pool. At the edge of the property, there’s a storage unit shrouded in rose bushes and grapevines.

The 50-year-old director handled mostly Dutch films in the ‘90s before American action and horror features such as “Bear,” “Death Race 2” and “The Man with the Iron Fists 2.”

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.