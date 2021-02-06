Home of the Week: A Tuscan-inspired retreat in the Palisades
Every space makes a statement in this modern villa — whether it’s the 30-foot foyer, the 3,000-bottle wine cellar or even the hallways lined with stone columns and arched ceilings. Designed by Marc Appleton, the Tuscan-inspired spot sits on half an acre in the Riviera, a country club community with residents including Matt Damon, J.J. Abrams and Adam Levine. Out back, the L-shaped abode frames a leafy backyard with a swimming pool, spa and two fireplaces.
The details
Location: 1571 N. San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Asking price: $12.3 million
Year built: 2005
Living area: 7,535 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on a 0.5-acre lot
Features: Courtyard entry; foyer with grand staircase; beamed ceilings; living room with stone fireplace; library; formal dining room; movie theater; 1,000-square-foot primary suite; column-lined loggia; covered dining patio
About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $2.578 million, down 37.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Aaron Kirman and Dalton Gomez of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, (424) 249-7162
