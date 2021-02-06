Hot Property: Sylvester Stallone lists Beverly Park trophy estate for $110 million

Sylvester Stallone, the Oscar-nominated star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, has officially set the price for his Beverly Park mansion: $110 million.

It spans 3.5 acres in North Beverly Park, one of L.A. County’s most exclusive enclaves, with celebrity residents including Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber and the late Sumner Redstone, whose house neighbors Stallone’s.

The property also enjoys the rarified air of being one of only a handful of homes offered at more than $100 million in Southern California. At $110 million, it’s tied with Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills mansion as the fourth-priciest listing in L.A. County.

The high-profile listing is exclusively held by Rick Hilton, Jeff Hyland and the husband-and-wife team Barron N. Hilton and Tessa Hilton of Hilton & Hyland.

Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are swapping the West Coast for the East Coast, Rick Hilton said. The listing arrives a few months after the movie star paid $35.38 million for a sprawling compound in Florida’s Palm Beach.

His Beverly Park mansion covers 21,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on what Hilton considers the best view lot in the 61-home neighborhood.

“Even the garage has a great view,” Barron N. Hilton said.

Stallone updated the home every few years during his ownership, adding a Richard Landry-designed guesthouse and touching up the living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors. Originally built as a Mediterranean, the house’s upgrades brought a more contemporary feel to many of the living spaces.

The actor saved plenty of room for amenities as well; there’s a movie theater, gym and cigar room with an air-filtration system. A life-size Rocky Balboa statue anchors the memorabilia room. The eight-car garage includes an art studio.

Outside, the park-like grounds include rolling lawns and a massive patio with an infinity pool and spa, which boasts a second Rocky statue at the edge. Balconies and terraces overlook the scenic space from above.

An actor, producer, director and screenwriter, Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. He received two Oscar nominations for the 1976 hit “Rocky” and another one for his role in the 2015 spin-off “Creed.” His other credits include “First Blood,” “Cobra” and the “Expendables” franchise.

A friendly offer

A few months after buying a smaller place down the coast in Pacific Palisades, actor Matthew Perry has sold his oceanfront home in Malibu for $13.1 million.

It’s one of two properties the “Friends” star is trying to jettison. The other — a 9,300-square-foot Century City penthouse dubbed a “mansion in the sky” — relisted last summer for $27 million.

His Malibu home spans 5,500 square feet, nearly double the size of the Palisades estate he picked up for $6 million last year. Overlooking the ocean, it boasts walls of glass that open to multiple outdoor spaces including wood decks on both levels and a secluded patio with a spa.

Inside, dramatic beams hang above an open floor plan with a wood-covered dining room and kitchen. At the center of the space, a dual-sided fireplace runs floor to ceiling.

A floating staircase ascends to the top level, where the primary bedroom connects to the upper deck. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.

Perry, 51, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing, appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” In 2017, Perry played Ted Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot.”

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Luis Robledo of Douglas Elliman of California represented the buyer.

‘Idol’ winner chops the price

Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is tuning in to the Encino market once more, relisting her modern farmhouse for $9 million. The “American Idol” winner was originally asking $10 million last summer, records show.

A sale would cap a three-year stay for Clarkson, who paid $8.5 million for the property right after it was built in 2018.

There’s a farmhouse feel throughout, with rustic wood drawing the eye across the exterior. Inside, living spaces are bright and open, with clean lines and walls of glass. The kitchen is a highlight, complete with three islands and a dramatic marble backsplash.

The main home and guesthouse combine for eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 10,000 square feet. Amenities include a movie theater, gym, billiards room and wine cellar. Topped by high-pitched, beamed ceilings, the primary suite opens to a private patio and lounge.

Out back, the L-shaped residence frames a swimming pool and spa. The half-acre estate also holds an outdoor entertaining area with a lounge, fire pit and pizza oven.

Clarkson, 38, rose to stardom in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the singing competition series “American Idol.” Since then, she has released eight studio albums including the Grammy-winning records “Breakaway” and “Stronger.”

In 2019, she began hosting a daytime talk show called “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in two seasons.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass hold the listing.

Actor completes home-selling quest

Kevin Sorbo, the actor from “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” made a journey out of his Westlake Village home sale. He just sold the Mediterranean villa for $3.35 million seven years after his initial offering.

The 62-year-old still managed a profit, though; records show he bought it for $3.2 million in 2008.

The gated estate sits on 1.5 acres in North Ranch, a posh country club community with owners over the years including Lakers star Anthony Davis and billionaire Thomas Tull. In addition to the pink stucco mansion, there’s a swimming pool, spa, pool house, gym, putting green and multiple lounges that take in the surrounding mountains.

A motor court approaches the three-car garage and double-door entry. Inside, massive living spaces include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a double-height great room with paneled walls and a dramatic fireplace.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two offices, a formal dining room, movie theater and billiards room. Upstairs, a terrace overlooks the colorful grounds dotted with fruit trees, rose bushes and vegetable gardens.

Sorbo is best known for his roles in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda,” both of which ran for more than 100 episodes. More recently, he starred in “The O.C.,” “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light.”

Sigi and Pam of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty held the listing. Samantha Kirkpatrick of Compass represented the buyer.

Golfer seeks green in Florida

If at first you don’t succeed, demolish your house, rebuild it even bigger and try again. That’s Greg Norman’s strategy at Jupiter Island, Fla.

The Australian golfer, who held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 331 straight weeks in the 1980s and ‘90s, first listed his estate for $65 million in 2008. After years of relists and price cuts, he removed it from the market and erected a brand-new compound that just surfaced for sale at $59.9 million.

The estate stretches across the length of the island, which means it overlooks water on both ends. There’s 370 feet of frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway and 172 feet on the ocean.

Seven houses combine for nearly 32,000 square feet across the 8.3-acre spread. The largest is the main house, a sleek space with two 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a movie theater, trophy room, wraparound bar, gallery and elevator. Walls of glass take in views of the water.

The two-story coach house adds two bedrooms and bathrooms, and the pool house includes two terraces — one covered and one open. It sidles up to the property’s two pools: a 14-foot pool with a diving board and a smaller plunge pool with a spa.

Measuring 6,000 square feet, the carriage house features a gym, cardio room, equipment room and three bedrooms. There’s also a boat house stocked with equipment, a newly built beach house overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and a generator house with a dog kennel.

Last is the tennis house, which holds a bar and multiple entertaining spaces. It adjoins a full-size tennis court surrounded by hedges. Flat grassy lawns and palm trees distinguish the grounds.

Norman has owned the estate for three decades; records show he paid $4.9 million for it in 1991.

The 65-year-old racked up 20 PGA Tour tournament victories during his time in the sport and won the British Open in 1986 and 1993. In 2001, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jills Zeder Group and Michelle Thomson of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Thomson Team hold the listing.