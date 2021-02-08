‘FBI’ star Jeremy Sisto sells a half-built home in Laurel Canyon

Jeremy Sisto is letting someone else finish the job in Hollywood Hills. The actor, who’s known for his roles in “Six Feet Under,” “Law & Order” and “FBI,” just sold a 1940s home that’s halfway through a remodel for $2.57 million.

That’s a little more than the $2.45 million he paid in 2013 when he bought it from Cassian Elwes, the British film producer behind “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Billionaire Boys Club.” Sisto had an interesting route to selling the place; records show he sought $2.4 million for it last summer before upping the price to $2.6 million in January and finding a buyer soon after.

At half an acre, the Laurel Canyon retreat offers a bit more space than the neighbors on a large corner lot. In addition to the 3,000-square-foot main house, there’s a guesthouse, lagoon-style swimming pool and patio with a fire pit.

The back patio features a fire pit. (Andre Warren)

Advertisement

The bones are in place, but the interiors are not yet finished. Listing photos show a brick fireplace in the living room and French doors along the back of the home. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A native of Grass Valley, Ca., Sisto began acting in the 1990s and has appeared in an equal mix of films and TV shows over the last three decades. After landing a main role in the HBO drama “Six Feet Under,” he starred in “Law & Order,” “Suburgatory,” “The Returned,” “Wicked City” and “FBI.”

Craig Knizek and Andre Warren of the Agency held the listing. Daniel Jacobson of Compass represented the buyer.