Real Estate

In Malibu, Ed Niles’ futuristic glass fortress aims for $20 million

The two-acre estate features a skybridge that connects a 35-foot great room to a long, slender home
The two-acre estate features a skybridge that connects a 35-foot great room to a long, slender home made of pod-like spaces suspended in the air.
(Scott Everts)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In an architecturally eclectic city where Mediterranean mansions sidle up to century-old Craftsmans and boxy modern builds, this steel-and-glass creation overlooking the ocean in Malibu still manages to stand out.

The house, which resembles an airport terminal mixed with a supervillain’s lair, just surfaced for sale at $20 million. It’s the first time the home has ever hit the market.

The striking residence was built in 1992 by Ed Niles, the modern architect whose glass-heavy structures have redefined the concept of a house across Southern California for the last half-century. One looks like a power plant. Another, a bizarre array of shapes.

1/18
1/18
The dining patio.  (Scott Everts)
2/18
2/18
The bridge.  (Scott Everts)
3/18
3/18
The dining area.  (Scott Everts)
4/18
4/18
The living room.  (Scott Everts)
5/18
5/18
The kitchen.  (Scott Everts)
6/18
6/18
The dome.  (Scott Everts)
7/18
7/18
The hallway.  (Scott Everts)
8/18
8/18
The bedroom.  (Scott Everts)
9/18
9/18
The bathroom.  (Scott Everts)
10/18
10/18
The spa.  (Scott Everts)
11/18
11/18
The terrace.  (Scott Everts)
12/18
12/18
The exterior.  (Scott Everts)
13/18
13/18
The outdoor terrace.  (Scott Everts)
14/18
14/18
The pool.  (Scott Everts)
15/18
15/18
The den.  (Scott Everts)
16/18
16/18
The sculpture.  (Scott Everts)
17/18
17/18
The coastal estate.  (Scott Everts)
18/18
18/18
The two-acre property.  (Scott Everts)

This one claims two acres and takes in the dramatic Malibu landscape from a variety of settings. Two structures occupy the property: a long, slender home made of pod-like pieces suspended 16 feet in the air, and a 35-foot semicircular great room wrapped in glass and steel. A custom skybridge connects the two.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across the pods, as well as a gym, den, office and voluminous dome with a living room, dining area and sleek kitchen.

The primary suite expands to an open-air terrace with a hot tub perched at the edge. Down below, the grassy grounds include a dining patio and swimming pool.

Daniel and Bill Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

