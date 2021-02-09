In Malibu, Ed Niles’ futuristic glass fortress aims for $20 million

In an architecturally eclectic city where Mediterranean mansions sidle up to century-old Craftsmans and boxy modern builds, this steel-and-glass creation overlooking the ocean in Malibu still manages to stand out.

The house, which resembles an airport terminal mixed with a supervillain’s lair, just surfaced for sale at $20 million. It’s the first time the home has ever hit the market.

The striking residence was built in 1992 by Ed Niles, the modern architect whose glass-heavy structures have redefined the concept of a house across Southern California for the last half-century. One looks like a power plant. Another, a bizarre array of shapes.

1 / 18 The dining patio. (Scott Everts) 2 / 18 The bridge. (Scott Everts) 3 / 18 The dining area. (Scott Everts) 4 / 18 The living room. (Scott Everts) 5 / 18 The kitchen. (Scott Everts) 6 / 18 The dome. (Scott Everts) 7 / 18 The hallway. (Scott Everts) 8 / 18 The bedroom. (Scott Everts) 9 / 18 The bathroom. (Scott Everts) 10 / 18 The spa. (Scott Everts) 11 / 18 The terrace. (Scott Everts) 12 / 18 The exterior. (Scott Everts) 13 / 18 The outdoor terrace. (Scott Everts) 14 / 18 The pool. (Scott Everts) 15 / 18 The den. (Scott Everts) 16 / 18 The sculpture. (Scott Everts) 17 / 18 The coastal estate. (Scott Everts) 18 / 18 The two-acre property. (Scott Everts)

This one claims two acres and takes in the dramatic Malibu landscape from a variety of settings. Two structures occupy the property: a long, slender home made of pod-like pieces suspended 16 feet in the air, and a 35-foot semicircular great room wrapped in glass and steel. A custom skybridge connects the two.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across the pods, as well as a gym, den, office and voluminous dome with a living room, dining area and sleek kitchen.

The primary suite expands to an open-air terrace with a hot tub perched at the edge. Down below, the grassy grounds include a dining patio and swimming pool.

Daniel and Bill Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.