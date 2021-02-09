In Malibu, Ed Niles’ futuristic glass fortress aims for $20 million
In an architecturally eclectic city where Mediterranean mansions sidle up to century-old Craftsmans and boxy modern builds, this steel-and-glass creation overlooking the ocean in Malibu still manages to stand out.
The house, which resembles an airport terminal mixed with a supervillain’s lair, just surfaced for sale at $20 million. It’s the first time the home has ever hit the market.
The striking residence was built in 1992 by Ed Niles, the modern architect whose glass-heavy structures have redefined the concept of a house across Southern California for the last half-century. One looks like a power plant. Another, a bizarre array of shapes.
This one claims two acres and takes in the dramatic Malibu landscape from a variety of settings. Two structures occupy the property: a long, slender home made of pod-like pieces suspended 16 feet in the air, and a 35-foot semicircular great room wrapped in glass and steel. A custom skybridge connects the two.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across the pods, as well as a gym, den, office and voluminous dome with a living room, dining area and sleek kitchen.
The primary suite expands to an open-air terrace with a hot tub perched at the edge. Down below, the grassy grounds include a dining patio and swimming pool.
Daniel and Bill Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.