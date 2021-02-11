Rapper Big Sean seeks $12.5 million for Beverly Hills mansion he bought from Slash

Now that the pirate-ship chandeliers and faux alligator wallpaper have been removed, Big Sean is ready to sell. The rapper, who did some major redecorating after buying a Beverly Hills mansion from rock legend Slash four years ago, just listed the home for $12.5 million.

That’s a $3.8-million jump from what he paid in 2017, but the boosted price tag represents a major remodel overseen by the hip-hop star. Busy interiors with multicolored rooms have been swapped for simple, clean, whitewashed living spaces throughout the three-story floor plan.

At just under 11,000 square feet, the residence sticks with its Mediterranean roots, with an exterior of white stucco, clay tile and wrought-iron accents. Inside, a two-story foyer leads to formal living and dining rooms, as well as a double-island kitchen and family room with a wet bar.

1 / 16 The backyard. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 16 The entry. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 16 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 16 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 16 The hardwood floors. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 16 The nightclub. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 16 The recording studio. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 16 The theater. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 16 The gym. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 16 The bathroom. (Tyler Hogan) 11 / 16 The covered patio. (Tyler Hogan) 12 / 16 The pool. (Tyler Hogan) 13 / 16 The lawn. (Tyler Hogan) 14 / 16 The view. (Tyler Hogan) 15 / 16 The Mediterranean-style home. (Tyler Hogan) 16 / 16 The front. (Tyler Hogan)

The lower level is designed for entertaining, with a recording studio, 13-person movie theater and nightclub with a dancing pole. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, dressing room and balcony. Two staircases navigate the floor plan, which also holds an office and library.

Arched openings, wood beams and chandeliers touch up the dining patio out back. The covered space leads to a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Manicured hedges line the perimeter.

Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, was born in Santa Monica and grew up in Detroit. The rapper has inked deals with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Def Jam Recordings and Roc Nation and released five studio albums over the last decade, including 2020’s “Detroit 2.”

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency hold the listing.