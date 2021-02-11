Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rapper Big Sean seeks $12.5 million for Beverly Hills mansion he bought from Slash

A view of the mansion from the front.
The half-acre estate centers on an 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean mansion with a nightclub, recording studio and movie theater.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Now that the pirate-ship chandeliers and faux alligator wallpaper have been removed, Big Sean is ready to sell. The rapper, who did some major redecorating after buying a Beverly Hills mansion from rock legend Slash four years ago, just listed the home for $12.5 million.

That’s a $3.8-million jump from what he paid in 2017, but the boosted price tag represents a major remodel overseen by the hip-hop star. Busy interiors with multicolored rooms have been swapped for simple, clean, whitewashed living spaces throughout the three-story floor plan.

At just under 11,000 square feet, the residence sticks with its Mediterranean roots, with an exterior of white stucco, clay tile and wrought-iron accents. Inside, a two-story foyer leads to formal living and dining rooms, as well as a double-island kitchen and family room with a wet bar.

The lower level is designed for entertaining, with a recording studio, 13-person movie theater and nightclub with a dancing pole. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, dressing room and balcony. Two staircases navigate the floor plan, which also holds an office and library.

Arched openings, wood beams and chandeliers touch up the dining patio out back. The covered space leads to a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Manicured hedges line the perimeter.

Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, was born in Santa Monica and grew up in Detroit. The rapper has inked deals with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Def Jam Recordings and Roc Nation and released five studio albums over the last decade, including 2020’s “Detroit 2.”

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency hold the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

