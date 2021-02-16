Cara Delevingne lists Studio City home after buying a bigger one

Cara Delevingne has been busy in the San Fernando Valley. About a year and a half after buying a traditional-style spot in Studio City, the model-actress is listing her other home in the neighborhood for $3.75 million.

The one she’s selling is markedly different from her new place, which is a dramatic 8,000-square-foot mansion purchased in late 2019 for $7 million through a limited liability company. This one’s about half the size, at 4,021 square feet, but offers a bit more flair with bold splashes of color and custom wallpaper.

She shared the home with her sister, model Poppy Delevingne. Records show they bought it four years ago from Jared Leto, with whom Cara starred in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad.”

The sisters decked out the place during their stay, adding a Playboy pinball machine, a vintage bar inspired by “Gilligan’s Island” and a custom lounge with carpeted walls, they told Architectural Digest.

Vibrant tiles mark two stories of living spaces that include a formal dining room, game room and screening room. The center-island kitchen has hardwood floors and splashes of marble.

Set on a leafy quarter-acre lot, the house expands to a secluded backyard with palm trees and a tile swimming pool. A wraparound deck overlooks the grounds.

Ann Eysenring of the Agency holds the listing. Records show that Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman held the listing on the home Delevingne bought in 2019, and Rick Tyberg, also with Douglas Elliman, represented her.

A native of England, Delevingne was twice named model of the year at the British Fashion Awards. The 28-year-old has been acting for nearly a decade, starring in “Anna Karenina” in 2012 before more recent roles in “Paper Towns” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”