Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Lena Dunham lists 102-year-old bungalow in Spaulding Square

Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
(Christopher Lee)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

On the tree-lined streets of Spaulding Square, actress Lena Dunham is asking $2.795 million for her designer-done bungalow built in 1919.

The Emmy-nominated creator of HBO’s “Girls” paid $2.725 million for the Hollywood home in 2015, records show. Before her, it was once owned by actor George Peppard, who starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” alongside Audrey Hepburn.

Designer Brenda Antin brought new life to the interior in recent years; original pieces such as the brick fireplace and pane windows now mingle with Swedish wide-plank floors and modern fixtures. The dining room and kitchen add walls of custom built-ins and beadboard coved ceilings.

Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
1/13
The exterior.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
2/13
The living room.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
3/13
The dining area.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
4/13
The kitchen  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
5/13
The office.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
6/13
The sun room.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
7/13
The bedroom.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
8/13
The bathroom.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
9/13
The back porch.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
10/13
The pool.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
11/13
The yard.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
12/13
The guesthouse.  (Christopher Lee)
Built in 1919, the designer-done bungalow comes with a guesthouse that adds a loft and living room.
13/13
The loft.  (Christopher Lee)

Advertisement

The main house holds two bedrooms, and at the back of the property, a guesthouse adds a loft, living room and kitchenette. In total, they combine for about 2,500 square feet.

Between the two homes, there’s a romantic backyard with a swimming pool under string lights. Privacy hedges line the space.

Dunham is best known as the creator, director, writer and star of “Girls,” and she won two Golden Globe awards over the course of the show’s six seasons. Her more recent credits include the HBO show “Camping” and the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Ali Jack, Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement