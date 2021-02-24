Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder lands in Tarzana

Built in 2017, the contemporary home has a basketball court outside and a guest bedroom with a miniature hoop.
(No. 22)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Three months after being traded to the Lakers, Dennis Schroder has found a place to stay. Records show the German-born point guard just spent $4.275 million on contemporary home in Tarzana — about 20 miles from Staples Center.

The San Fernando Valley neighborhood has housed plenty of Lakers over the years including Derek Fisher and Nick Young. Schroder’s spot first hit the market last summer at $4.5 million, records show.

A natural fit for the NBA veteran, the property includes a basketball court on the side of the home, as well as a basketball-themed guest bedroom with orange walls and a miniature hoop above the bed.

1/18
The two-story home.  (No. 22)
2/18
The exterior.  (No. 22)
3/18
The staircase.  (No. 22)
4/18
The office.  (No. 22)
5/18
The dining room.  (No. 22)
6/18
The living room.  (No. 22)
7/18
The open floor plan.  (No. 22)
8/18
The kitchen.  (No. 22)
9/18
The primary bedroom.  (No. 22)
10/18
The spa bathroom.  (No. 22)
11/18
The guest bedroom.  (No. 22)
12/18
The billiards room.  (No. 22)
13/18
The rooftop deck.  (No. 22)
14/18
The theater.  (No. 22)
15/18
The covered patio.  (No. 22)
16/18
The basketball court.  (No. 22)
17/18
The pool.  (No. 22)
18/18
The 2017 home.  (No. 22)

Dramatic shades of black and gray cover the exterior. Inside, slick, modern living spaces are marked by clean lines and walls of glass. A fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling at the heart of the open floor plan, and a wine cellar is tucked under the rounded staircase.

The 8,400-square-foot space also holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a movie theater. Upstairs, the primary suite features two closets and balconies overlooking a backyard that includes a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

Schroder, 27, was a star in Germany before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He spent five years with the team and two with the Oklahoma City Thunder before he was dealt to the Lakers in November.

Kobi Costa of Compass held the listing. Michael Henderson, also with Compass, represented Schroder.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

