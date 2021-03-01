Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sopranos’ star Jamie-Lynn Sigler sells in Valley Village

The single-story home includes a private backyard with a swimming pool, spa and playground.
(Compass)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
“Sopranos” actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, former minor league baseball player Cutter Dykstra, just sold their Valley Village home of five years for $2.89 million.

The pair found a buyer quickly. According to the Multiple Listing Service, they were accepting backup offers two days after listing the San Fernando Valley property for $2.9 million, and the deal went under contract a month later.

It’s a profit of about $800,000 from the $2.1 million they paid in 2016. The price increase reflects a number of changes they made to the property, such as adding bold colors in the living spaces and a playground out back.

1/13
The single-story home.  (Compass)
2/13
The foyer.  (Compass)
3/13
The living room.  (Compass)
4/13
The dining room.  (Compass)
5/13
The kitchen.  (Compass)
6/13
The breakfast booth.  (Compass)
7/13
The family room.  (Compass)
8/13
The covered patio.  (Compass)
9/13
The primary bedroom.  (Compass)
10/13
The bathroom.  (Compass)
11/13
The backyard.  (Compass)
12/13
The dining area.  (Compass)
13/13
The pool.  (Compass)

Listing photos show that Sigler and Dykstra, son of former MLB star Lenny Dykstra, painted the living room forest green and added custom wallpaper to the chandelier-topped dining room. The single-story floor plan also holds an indoor-outdoor space with a designer kitchen, breakfast booth, wet bar and family room under dramatic beams.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,400 square feet. Walls of glass open outside, where string lights and landscaping surround a swimming pool and spa. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

Sigler, 39, is best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on “The Sopranos,” the HBO crime series about the New Jersey mob that racked up multiple Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes during its six-season run. Her other credits include “Entourage,” “Guys With Kids” and “Beef House.”

Cameron Christensen of Compass held the listing. Elizabeth Puro of Douglas Elliman of California represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

