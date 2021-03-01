‘Sopranos’ star Jamie-Lynn Sigler sells in Valley Village

“Sopranos” actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, former minor league baseball player Cutter Dykstra, just sold their Valley Village home of five years for $2.89 million.

The pair found a buyer quickly. According to the Multiple Listing Service, they were accepting backup offers two days after listing the San Fernando Valley property for $2.9 million, and the deal went under contract a month later.

It’s a profit of about $800,000 from the $2.1 million they paid in 2016. The price increase reflects a number of changes they made to the property, such as adding bold colors in the living spaces and a playground out back.

Listing photos show that Sigler and Dykstra, son of former MLB star Lenny Dykstra, painted the living room forest green and added custom wallpaper to the chandelier-topped dining room. The single-story floor plan also holds an indoor-outdoor space with a designer kitchen, breakfast booth, wet bar and family room under dramatic beams.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,400 square feet. Walls of glass open outside, where string lights and landscaping surround a swimming pool and spa. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

Sigler, 39, is best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on “The Sopranos,” the HBO crime series about the New Jersey mob that racked up multiple Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes during its six-season run. Her other credits include “Entourage,” “Guys With Kids” and “Beef House.”

Cameron Christensen of Compass held the listing. Elizabeth Puro of Douglas Elliman of California represented the buyer.