Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa lists Hollywood Hills perch

The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
(Marc Angeles)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

L.A.’s 41st mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa, is electing to sell in Hollywood Hills, offering up his scenic home for $2.595 million.

The L.A. native served as mayor from 2005 to 2013 and bought the property two years later for $2.5 million, records show. During his stay, he preserved and updated the hillside house, which was originally redesigned by Vance Lorenzini — the production designer behind music videos for Madonna, Aerosmith, Kanye West and others.

“This home is a true love story for me,” Villaraigosa said. “The moment I first walked up the stairs in this home and took in the views, I fell in love with it.”

The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
1/17
The two-story home.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
2/17
The exterior.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
3/17
The great room.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
4/17
The fireplace.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
5/17
The kitchen.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
6/17
The dining room.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
7/17
The bedroom.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
8/17
The office.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
9/17
The gym.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
10/17
The covered patio.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
11/17
The deck.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
12/17
The backyard.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
13/17
The lower-level lounge.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
14/17
The patio at night.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
15/17
The fire pit.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
16/17
The balcony.  (Marc Angeles)
The two-story home features decks, balconies and patios that overlook the city below.
17/17
The view.  (Marc Angeles)

Advertisement

Clad in concrete, the modern residence spans 3,660 square feet and takes in 300-degree views from walls of glass and multiple decks, balconies and outdoor spaces. Villaraigosa called the views “a panoramic time capsule of my life.”

“Everything is in sight across the city, from my youth in East L.A. to my days in Mount Washington, Venice and Century City, and iconic landmarks like Griffith Park Observatory, City Hall, Union Station Gateway, LAX flight paths and the Pacific Ocean,” he said.

In addition to three bedrooms and four bathrooms, there’s a sky-lit great room, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, dining room with a fireplace and studio set up as a gym. The primary suite opens to a private patio under string lights. Out back, a spacious deck adds a fire pit and grill.

Before he was elected mayor in 2005, Villaraigosa served as the Democratic majority leader in the California State Assembly and also on the Los Angeles City Council. The 68-year-old ran for California governor in 2018 but lost in the primary election.

Advertisement

Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement