Tom Cruise lists Colorado retreat fit for a ‘Mission: Impossible’ set piece

Among the tree-laden hills and snow-capped peaks of Colorado, Tom Cruise has listed his scenic mountain retreat for $39.5 million.

The estate spans 320 acres in the mountain town of Telluride, a popular skiing and hiking destination that has become a hot spot for second homes during the pandemic. Cruise, star of “Top Gun” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, has owned the property since the early 1990s.

A mile-long driveway leads to the home, a 10,000-square-foot stunner made of bleached cedar timbers and native stone.

1 / 11 The seven-bedroom home. (Brett Shreckengost) 2 / 11 The entry. (Joshua Johnson) 3 / 11 The great room. (Joshua Johnson) 4 / 11 The stone fireplace. (Joshua Johnson) 5 / 11 The view. (Joshua Johnson) 6 / 11 The billiards room. (Joshua Johnson) 7 / 11 The reading nook. (Joshua Johnson) 8 / 11 The library. (Joshua Johnson) 9 / 11 The 320-acre estate. (Brett Shreckengost) 10 / 11 Aerial view of the home. (Brett Shreckengost) 11 / 11 The mountain home shrouded in trees. (Brett Shreckengost)

Advertisement

The home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. A great room has a dramatic floor-to-ceiling fireplace; there’s also a library, billiards room, gym and media room. The kitchen has a massive center island.

In addition, there’s a three-bedroom guest lodge tucked among aspen groves.

Hiking trails snake through the forested grounds; other high-octane highlights include a sports court, snowmobile track and dirt bike course.

Cruise, 58, has film credits that include “Risky Business,” “Top Gun,” “Rain Man” and “The Last Samurai.” A winner of three Golden Globe Awards, he also received Oscar nominations for his roles in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia.”

Advertisement

Five years ago, he sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $39 million, The Times previously reported.

Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty hold the Telluride listing.