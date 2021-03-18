NFL’s Martellus Bennett sells a house with a view in Hollywood Hills

Martellus Bennett, the veteran tight end who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots during his time in the NFL, has hauled in $3.375 million for his sleek, box-like abode in Hollywood Hills.

That’s $175,000 more than the former Pro Bowler paid for it in 2018, a year after retiring.

It’s perched on a hill in Whitley Heights, a historic neighborhood above Franklin Avenue known as a hot spot for Old Hollywood stars back in the day such as Charlie Chaplin, Bette Davis, Harold Lloyd and Rudolph Valentino. Bennett’s place is a bit more modern; it features three stories of polished slab floors and walls of glass.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Juwan Li) 2 / 12 The living room. (Juwan Li) 3 / 12 The family room. (Juwan Li) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Juwan Li) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Juwan Li) 6 / 12 The movie theater. (Juwan Li) 7 / 12 The wine cellar. (Juwan Li) 8 / 12 The bedroom. (Juwan Li) 9 / 12 The bathroom. (Juwan Li) 10 / 12 The playroom. (Juwan Li) 11 / 12 The backyard. (Juwan Li) 12 / 12 The pool. (Juwan Li)

The futuristic floor plan is nearly monochromatic, save for a handful of wood accents that break up the whitewashed living spaces. There’s a living room with double-height ceilings, a kitchen with a massive center island, a movie theater with tiered seating and a glass-encased wine cellar.

Throughout the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, large gallery walls boast murals and space for art. Decks on the two upper levels overlook the city below, as well as a backyard with a swimming pool and deck.

Bennett spent a decade in the NFL including stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. He helped New England with a Super Bowl in 2017 and retired a year later to focus on his storytelling company the Imagination Agency.

Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Alexis Valentin Ramos of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.