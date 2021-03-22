Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Walton Goggins gets $3.665 million for vintage Hollywood haunt

The exterior of a home with many bushes and trees.
The brick-clad abode sold by “Justified” actor Walton Goggins was built in 1927 and boasts arched doorways, custom built-ins and period details across 3,240 square feet.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Walton Goggins had no trouble cutting loose from his 94-year-old haunt just above Hollywood Boulevard. Records show the actor of “Justified” and “The Unicorn” sold the English country-style spot for $3.665 million, a whopping $315,000 more than he was asking.

It took him two weeks to find a buyer for the home, which he bought for $1.55 million in 2010 from Radames Pera, star of the 1970s martial arts series “Kung Fu.”

It’s the latest profitable deal to go down in Hollywood Hills, which is quickly becoming a seller’s market. So far in March, 20 of the 51 homes that have traded hands in the scenic neighborhood sold for over the asking price, including Diplo’s house and Harry Gesner’s 1950s “boathouse.”

Built in 1927, the brick-clad abode boasts arched doorways, custom built-ins and period details across 3,240 square feet.
1/13
The kitchen.
2/13
2/13
The entry.
3/13
3/13
The living room.
4/13
4/13
The fireplace.
5/13
5/13
The dining area.
6/13
6/13
The office.
7/13
7/13
The bedroom.
8/13
8/13
The bathroom.
9/13
9/13
The patio.
10/13
10/13
The dining area.
11/13
11/13
The backyard.
12/13
12/13
The outdoor lounge.
13/13
13/13
The exterior.

Goggins restored the estate during his stay, adding a modern marble kitchen to go along with period details such as tile floors, arched doorways, vintage chandeliers and walls of built-ins. A dramatic wood door enters the 3,240-square-foot floor plan full of Old Hollywood charm.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, breakfast nook and living room with beamed ceilings. Gardens and citrus trees spruce up an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, fire pit and dining area.

A native of Alabama, Goggins has been acting for three decades with standout roles in “The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy” and the Quentin Tarantino films “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.” More recently, the 49-year-old starred alongside Danny McBride in the HBO shows “Vice Principals” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Joshua Myler of the Agency held the listing. Cory Weiss of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

