Walton Goggins gets $3.665 million for vintage Hollywood haunt

Walton Goggins had no trouble cutting loose from his 94-year-old haunt just above Hollywood Boulevard. Records show the actor of “Justified” and “The Unicorn” sold the English country-style spot for $3.665 million, a whopping $315,000 more than he was asking.

It took him two weeks to find a buyer for the home, which he bought for $1.55 million in 2010 from Radames Pera, star of the 1970s martial arts series “Kung Fu.”

It’s the latest profitable deal to go down in Hollywood Hills, which is quickly becoming a seller’s market. So far in March, 20 of the 51 homes that have traded hands in the scenic neighborhood sold for over the asking price, including Diplo’s house and Harry Gesner’s 1950s “boathouse.”

1 / 13 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 13 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 13 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 13 The fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 13 The dining area. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 13 The office. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 13 The bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 13 The patio. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 13 The dining area. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 13 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 13 The outdoor lounge. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 13 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo)

Advertisement

Goggins restored the estate during his stay, adding a modern marble kitchen to go along with period details such as tile floors, arched doorways, vintage chandeliers and walls of built-ins. A dramatic wood door enters the 3,240-square-foot floor plan full of Old Hollywood charm.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, breakfast nook and living room with beamed ceilings. Gardens and citrus trees spruce up an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, fire pit and dining area.

A native of Alabama, Goggins has been acting for three decades with standout roles in “The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy” and the Quentin Tarantino films “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.” More recently, the 49-year-old starred alongside Danny McBride in the HBO shows “Vice Principals” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Joshua Myler of the Agency held the listing. Cory Weiss of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.