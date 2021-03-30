One of Kobe Bryant’s former homes is back up for grabs in Irvine

A piece of Kobe Bryant’s former real estate portfolio is getting the fix-and-flip treatment in Irvine. Less than six months after Vanessa Bryant sold the home for $2 million, it’s back on the market for $2.6 million.

The listing claims that nearly $200,000 went toward remodeling the Tuscan-style abode, which covers 2,400 square feet in the Summit at Turtle Ridge, a gated community found a few miles from Bryant’s longtime mansion in Newport Coast. Kobe and Vanessa bought the Irvine home as an investment property for $1.3 million in 2013, records show.

The exterior looks about the same as it did when Vanessa sold it last year with a clay tile roof and brick façade. Ivy tops the garage, and a gated courtyard approaches the single-story floor plan.

Built in 2003, the Spanish-style home in a gated community offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,300 square feet. (RE/MAX One)

Living spaces look a bit more modern now: the hardwood floors are lighter, the beamed ceilings were whitewashed, and the chandeliers have been swapped for a more contemporary look. Marble covers the island in the kitchen and the fireplace in the living room.

Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the floor plan. There’s a private courtyard with a fountain off to the side, and out back, a patio adds a garden, hot tub and built-in grill. Neighborhood amenities include a pair of pools, cabanas, a movie theater, gym and clubhouse.

Joele Romeo and Matt Marneau of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Vanessa had no trouble selling the property in October. She inked a deal two days after listing it and hauled in $5,000 more than her asking price.