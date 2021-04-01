Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka lists Newport Beach retreat for $3.95 million

A view of the front exterior of the two-story home.
The 3,500-square-foot custom-built home is in Newport Beach’s Port Streets community.
(Vincent Ivicevic)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
The NBA trade deadline has passed, but Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is trying to cut a deal of his own in Newport Beach. He just listed his custom home of over a decade for $3.95 million.

Pelinka, who worked as an NBA agent before joining the Lakers in 2017, paid $2 million for the property in 2009, records show. It’s a few miles from the Newport Coast home of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, a longtime client of Pelinka.

He made some aesthetic changes during his stay, turning the tan exterior white and adding modern lighting fixtures in living spaces where features include distressed beams, limestone fireplaces, wrought-iron accents and floors of stone and pecan wood.

The custom-built home offers two stories of wrought-iron accents, limestone fireplaces, distressed beams and floors of stone and pecan wood.
1/11
The front.  (Arbor Real Estate)
2/11
The entry.  (Arbor Real Estate)
3/11
The living room.  (Arbor Real Estate)
4/11
The dining room.  (Arbor Real Estate)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Arbor Real Estate)
6/11
The game room.  (Arbor Real Estate)
7/11
The bedroom.  (Arbor Real Estate)
8/11
The bathroom.  (Arbor Real Estate)
9/11
The covered patio.  (Arbor Real Estate)
10/11
The backyard.  (Arbor Real Estate)
11/11
The two-story home.  (Arbor Real Estate)

Throughout the main level, French doors open to outdoor spaces such as a landscaped courtyard, a covered patio with a fireplace, and a turf yard with a dining area. Upstairs, the primary suite expands to a private balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,500 square feet.

The home enjoys a cozy, landscaped lot in the Port Streets community at Harbor View, a neighborhood about two miles from the ocean.

Pelinka, 51, played college basketball at Michigan, where he won an NCAA championship in 1989 before founding Landmark Sports Agency and representing players such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, James Harden and Andre Iguodala. In 2017, he inked a five-year deal to join the Lakers as general manager, and he also serves as the team’s vice president of basketball operations.

Heather Kidder of Arbor Real Estate holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

