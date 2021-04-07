Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Michael Rapaport’s Hancock Park home sells for $3.57 million

A view of the backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Built in 2015, the smooth stucco residence just off Wilshire Boulevard opens to a private backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
(Noel Kleinman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Amid his social media spat with NBA star Kevin Durant, actor Michael Rapaport found time to sell his Hancock Park home for $3.57 million.

Rapaport, who’s been acting since the 1990s with credits in “True Romance” and “Higher Learning,” paid $2.97 million for the modern residence in 2016 a year after it was built, records show.

Located just off Wilshire Boulevard, the box-like structure is made of smooth stucco and sits behind gates and privacy hedges. Inside, 11-foot ceilings hang over an open-concept space with wide-plank oak floors, quartz accents and walls of stone and glass.

A kitchen with a massive island adjoins a limestone-and-tile living room on the main level, and a floating staircase leads to the top story, where the primary suite features a fireplace and spa bathroom. In total, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms across nearly 4,200 square feet.

Front-facing balconies take in views of the neighborhood. Out back, a second-story deck with landscaping overlooks a backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Privacy planters and a gas fire pit complete the scene.

Rapaport, 51, has appeared in more than 60 films over the last three decades including “Metro,” “Cop Land,” “Deep Blue Sea” and “The 6th Day.” More recently, he starred in the shows “Prison Break,” “Justified” and “Atypical.”

Nick Collins of the Agency held the listing. Aero Malka of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

