Actress Kirstie Alley unloads Los Feliz villa for $7.8 million

“Cheers” star Kirstie Alley finally has something to celebrate in Los Feliz, where she sold her Italianate villa of two decades for $7.8 million.

The deal wraps up a years-long effort for the actress of “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and “Veronica’s Closet” fame. Records show she first sought about $12 million for the property in 2018 and trimmed the price three more times over the years before finding a buyer.

Even a few million down from her original goal, she’s still walking away with a profit of nearly $5 million after paying $3 million for the home in 2000.

The estate spans nearly an acre, and the back of the property borders Griffith Park. It centers on a three-story, 7,000-square-foot home built in 1931 by architect Armand Monaco. He designed the ritzy residence for restaurateur Hugo Aleidis, whose Victor Hugo restaurant was a downtown L.A. hotspot in the 1920s and ’30s.

The inside is as extravagant as the outside, with hand-painted frescos, original iron windows, dramatic skylights, period chandeliers and hardware imported from England. Custom blue tile depicts aquatic scenes in one of the bathrooms.

The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three carved stone fireplaces, a formal dining room, a music room, a library, a living room laced in gold trim and a breakfast nook overlooking the gardens out back.

Outside, the manicured grounds add a swimming pool, pool house, multiple grottos and a turtle pond. Decks and balconies on multiple sides of the house survey the scene from above.

Alley, 70, won an Emmy for her role of Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom “Cheers” and another for her lead role in the TV film “David’s Mother.” Her other credits include “The Last Don,” “It Takes Two,” “Fat Actress” and her eponymous sitcom, “Kirstie.”

Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of DeasyPennerPodley held the listing. Daria Greenbaum of Compass represented the buyer.