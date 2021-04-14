‘Scream’ creator Kevin Williamson sells Windsor Square estate for $9.4 million

Kevin Williamson, the prolific screenwriter and producer behind “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Vampire Diaries” and the “Scream” franchise, just sold his Cape Cod-style spot in historic Windsor Square for $9.415 million.

He was asking $10 million for the home last September, records show. The listing came a few months after he picked up a place with more space, paying $17 million for a 12,000-square-foot showplace in Beverly Hills.

The property covers about half an acre in Windsor Square, a small, affluent neighborhood in the Wilshire area that has played home to Chris Brown, publisher Norman Chandler and the Getty House — a Tudor Revival-style home that serves as the official residence for the mayor of Los Angeles.

Reconstructed in 2014, Williamson’s place draws the eye in typical Cape Cod fashion with whitewashed stone and wood shingles. Manicured hedges approach the entry, leading to an 8,000-square-foot floor plan with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories.

Crown molding, elegant paneling and marble floors mingle in the formal living spaces, which include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, chandelier-topped dining room and indoor-outdoor family room. Other highlights include a gym, den, office, movie theater and second-story bonus room.

French doors line the back of the home, leading to shaded terraces that descend to a hedge-lined lawn and heated swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a two-story guesthouse adds a kitchen and balcony.

Williamson, 56, has created nine TV shows including “Wasteland,” “Tell Me a Story,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “The Vampire Diaries,” which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017. On the film side, he’s written multiple horror films including “Scream, “Scream 2,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.”

David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency held the listing. Rick Llanos of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.