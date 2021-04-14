Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

‘Scream’ creator Kevin Williamson sells Windsor Square estate for $9.4 million

Pool and grounds behind Cape Cod-style residence
Reconstructed in 2014, the Cape Cod-style spot include a gym, movie theater, heated pool and two-story guesthouse.
(Simon Berlyn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Kevin Williamson, the prolific screenwriter and producer behind “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Vampire Diaries” and the “Scream” franchise, just sold his Cape Cod-style spot in historic Windsor Square for $9.415 million.

He was asking $10 million for the home last September, records show. The listing came a few months after he picked up a place with more space, paying $17 million for a 12,000-square-foot showplace in Beverly Hills.

The property covers about half an acre in Windsor Square, a small, affluent neighborhood in the Wilshire area that has played home to Chris Brown, publisher Norman Chandler and the Getty House — a Tudor Revival-style home that serves as the official residence for the mayor of Los Angeles.

1/3
1/3
The exterior.  (Simon Berlyn)
2/3
2/3
The deck.  (Simon Berlyn)
3/3
3/3
The backyard.  (Simon Berlyn)

Reconstructed in 2014, Williamson’s place draws the eye in typical Cape Cod fashion with whitewashed stone and wood shingles. Manicured hedges approach the entry, leading to an 8,000-square-foot floor plan with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories.

Crown molding, elegant paneling and marble floors mingle in the formal living spaces, which include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, chandelier-topped dining room and indoor-outdoor family room. Other highlights include a gym, den, office, movie theater and second-story bonus room.

French doors line the back of the home, leading to shaded terraces that descend to a hedge-lined lawn and heated swimming pool. At the edge of the space, a two-story guesthouse adds a kitchen and balcony.

Williamson, 56, has created nine TV shows including “Wasteland,” “Tell Me a Story,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “The Vampire Diaries,” which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017. On the film side, he’s written multiple horror films including “Scream, “Scream 2,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.”

David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency held the listing. Rick Llanos of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

