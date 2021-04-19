Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LeBron James’ former Miami mansion, with space for two yachts, sells for $12.75 million

A view from the dock shows the rear of the mansion, an infinity pool and surrounding palm trees.
The half-acre property includes a three-story home and one-bedroom guesthouse, plus a pool with a swim-up bar and a concrete dock.
(Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
LeBron James’ former home in Miami — where the NBA star lived when he played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014 — just sold for $12.75 million.

The four-time NBA champion picked up the property for $9 million in 2010 a few months after signing with the Heat and sold it for $13.4 million in 2015 after returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Records show he originally listed it for $17 million.

Found less than five miles from American Airlines Arena, where the Heat play, the contemporary compound enjoys a half-acre lot overlooking Biscayne Bay. In keeping with its coastal setting, it has a pool with a swim-up bar and a concrete dock that can fit two 60-foot yachts.

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.
1/15
1/15
The exterior.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
2/15
2/15
The entry.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
3/15
3/15
The living room.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
4/15
4/15
The bar.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
5/15
5/15
The kitchen.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
6/15
6/15
The dining room.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
7/15
7/15
The theater.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
8/15
8/15
The office.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
9/15
9/15
The gym.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
10/15
10/15
The primary bedroom.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
11/15
11/15
The backyard.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
12/15
12/15
The pool.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
13/15
13/15
The dock.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
14/15
14/15
Aerial view of the property.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)
15/15
15/15
The three-story home.  (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

Two structures occupy the property: a chic three-story main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse. The main home covers more than 12,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and 7½
bathrooms.

The first floor features a living area, gym and game room, and the second story adds a gourmet kitchen, custom theater, wine cellar, office and living room with a wet bar. Up top, a primary suite with a balcony ascends to a rooftop deck.

An MVP runner-up last year in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. A four-time NBA champion and four-time most valuable player, he led the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA titles before signing with the Lakers in 2018 and leading the team to a title in 2020.

The 36-year-old has made plenty of real estate moves since selling his place in Miami. He bought two homes in Brentwood — one for $21 million, another for $23 million — before shelling out $36.75 million for a Mediterranean-style compound in the Beverly Hills Post Office area last year.

Lino Morejon of Mayfair Real Estate Advisors held the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

