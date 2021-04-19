LeBron James’ former Miami mansion, with space for two yachts, sells for $12.75 million

LeBron James’ former home in Miami — where the NBA star lived when he played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014 — just sold for $12.75 million.

The four-time NBA champion picked up the property for $9 million in 2010 a few months after signing with the Heat and sold it for $13.4 million in 2015 after returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Records show he originally listed it for $17 million.

Found less than five miles from American Airlines Arena, where the Heat play, the contemporary compound enjoys a half-acre lot overlooking Biscayne Bay. In keeping with its coastal setting, it has a pool with a swim-up bar and a concrete dock that can fit two 60-foot yachts.

Two structures occupy the property: a chic three-story main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse. The main home covers more than 12,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and 7½

bathrooms.

The first floor features a living area, gym and game room, and the second story adds a gourmet kitchen, custom theater, wine cellar, office and living room with a wet bar. Up top, a primary suite with a balcony ascends to a rooftop deck.

An MVP runner-up last year in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. A four-time NBA champion and four-time most valuable player, he led the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA titles before signing with the Lakers in 2018 and leading the team to a title in 2020.

The 36-year-old has made plenty of real estate moves since selling his place in Miami. He bought two homes in Brentwood — one for $21 million, another for $23 million — before shelling out $36.75 million for a Mediterranean-style compound in the Beverly Hills Post Office area last year.

Lino Morejon of Mayfair Real Estate Advisors held the listing.